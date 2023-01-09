The initial meeting for the Design Day process of the new Emancipation Park playground and Vision Survey was held Wed. Jan. 4., at the Huntsville Public Library.
This is just the first step in the procedures to design a new play scape for the children’s park. The entire community is invited and encouraged to participate in these events organized by non-profit KABOOM and the City of Huntsville.
The second step is the completion of the survey, which only takes a few minutes to fill out, at this pre-build survey. All submissions should be completed by Thursday, Jan. 12.
“We appreciate your ideas and goals for the playground and are excited to incorporate them into our design request. Stay tuned for a design feedback survey coming approximately Jan. 13,” said Kaboom Senior Community Engagement Officer Jennifer Diamond. “We look forward to continuing to work with everyone over the next several weeks through Build Week, which will be March 14-17.”
The first planning call will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The meeting will take place via Microsoft Teams once a week, every Thursday, leading up to Build Week. Planning calls are a time for the committee to come together to share updates and ideas, ask questions and celebrate accomplishments.
For more information on this project contact or meeting information contact Director of Parks & Leisure Penny Joiner at (936) 294-5708 or pjoiner@huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.