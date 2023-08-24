Huntsville’s live music scene now has a new venue at Bonnie’s Hideout, located in the strip center on Avenue I. The classic vehicle “Bonnie” has been seen at local events around town with Valerie Morel and company under the name Tap Truck Outlaws. The Hideout was born as an extension of their mobile beverage service to accommodate private parties and public events last November. It’s now the home of a monthly open mic night, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
Anyone who wants to bring an instrument is invited, as well as singers, songwriters, comedians and poets who want to perform for a short set. All ages are welcome and there is no entry fee, but guests are asked to show your ID to buy an adult beverage at the cash bar. Beer and wine, margaritas on the rocks and basic mixed drinks are for sale and non-alcoholic beverages are also available.
Three acts were invited to kick off the event, offering a nice mix of genres for patrons to enjoy. Gail and the Rough Ryders were one of the first groups to sign on, after more than a year of serving as the backbone of the open mic scene at various venues around town. They’ve also performed at the downtown Crawfish Festival and were featured individually at this year’s Chilly at the Lodge.
“I am excited about our new opportunity to play the open mic at Bonnie’s Hideout. We are hoping to entice new players to come out and experience the fun at this new venue,” said Ryder.
Ryder is a retired teacher and self taught performer who has been writing original music since junior high. She has a powerful presence as a guitarist and singer, using her music as a chronicle of her personal experiences. The Rough Ryders are top notch musicians who play everything under the sun, stepping in on vocals and percussion seamlessly.
Shannon Maisel is a master of the fiddle and just about any other instrument with strings, which was cultivated through a long history of playing bluegrass. Audy Armentor is a guitarist who plays steel and percussion, mashing together classic rock tunes in a way that showcases his talents as a touring musician in the 90s. Miguel Marroquin is a local singer and songwriter who adds country flair with a wide range of popular covers and original music, recently performing with Baton Rouge artist Ben Bell at Barefoot Ballroom.
Jacob Reeves is a red dirt country musician who just moved to Huntsville after graduating from Texas A&M in May. Growing up in a family that loved country music, Reeves covers everything from Willie Nelson and George Strait to Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan. He primarily performs in the Bryan/College Station area, as well as recent gigs at Freyburg Hall in Schulenburg.
Blood Rose Eclipse is a three piece band of SHSU students formed in 2021 that plays a wide range of genres, including hard rock, pop punk and hair metal. With Jordan Perry and Tanyon Fulenwider sharing guitar and vocals and Seth Gomez on drums, this band has a collective talent that is sure to pump up the volume and add energy to the evening.
The idea for the open mic came from Morel’s new business partner Robin Logan. Many know Logan from Historic Tours of Texas and Huntsville Leadership Institute Class 41. She is an event planner, professional chef and former Emergency Medical Technician.
“After 20 years with EMS, I wanted to do something fun. Planning events for the Hideout and helping run the Tap Truck is that kind of fun. I first attended the Breast Cancer Awareness party at Bonnie’s last fall and have been to all their public events since then. After helping with their New Year’s Party I decided that I wanted to be part of the business,” said Logan, who came on board full time this summer.
“I met the members of Blood Rose Eclipse last year at a local battle of the bands, and they told me how difficult it was to find a venue that would allow their fans under 21 to attend,” said Logan. “I also wanted to support live music in Huntsville for both local musicians and those from outside the area.”
The Hideout welcomes all groups and organizations with pricing that is tailored to each event. Tables and chairs are included in the rental price, with a seating capacity for 120 people in the large room and up to 50 in their smaller room. They recently had an overwhelming turnout for the annual Kiwanis Club Poker Tournament with over 100 guests, combining the two spaces with a lounge area in between. From small and intimate gatherings to weddings, retreats and charity events, Morel and Logan can arrange the space to fit your needs.
Right now, the Hideout is hosting a game night every second and fourth Tuesday with light appetizers and a tasting from an area brewery or winery for just $15. Admission also gets you a Singo card, which allows guests to play a combination of Bingo and Name That Tune. Winners get free drinks or surprise baskets full of goodies.
Bonnie’s Hideout is located at 2405 Ave I, in Suites B & C, next to the Color Bar in Huntsville. For more information about their venue, call 936-439-4249 or visit their website at www.bonnieshideout.com/.
