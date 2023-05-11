New location event to celebrate community

Wischnewsky Dodge Chrysler Jeep Eagle is celebrating their new dealership Saturday, May 13, with a ticketed grand opening celebration. The new facilities, located at 163 Interstate 45 South, will be hosting the event with live entertainment, food trucks, kids zone, and more. Tickets are $10, with music beginning at 4 p.m.
The lineup includes headliner Kevin Fowler, Trent Cowie Band, and Cody Williams. All monies raised during the celebration will go directly to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of Huntsville.
The kids zone will include face painting, games, bounce houses and prizes, sponsored by Ally Financial.
There will also be a Cornhole Tournament, benefitting Operation K.A.R.E. through Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, immediately following the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.
There will be prizes for 1st-5th place - a $2,000 mystery box, two twin-size mattresses with stands and a $100 Tipsy Tios gift card, a Bartholet Elk painting and $100 Humphreys gift card, McCoys rocking chair and $100 Yummy Yummy gift card, and a $250 Veterans Appreciation package.
The tournament is $25 buy-in, and all proceeds will go towards providing wounded warriors with track chairs. Preregistration is available.
“We are committed to supporting the communities we are in and being active,” said Chaysen Wischnewsky. “We operated a smaller dealership in Winnie, Texas, which was our first location.”
Josh Wischnewsky said that the Winnie location is now twice the size of the original location, which they purchased 10 years ago in December.
“We are very active in youth sports, Ducks Unlimited, local festivals, and Chaysen is currently on the Chamber of Commerce, which I previously served on,” said Josh.
Chaysen agreed that the couple’s true weakness when it comes to community support are veterans and kids.
“I am also a CASA volunteer,” Chaysen said. “We love what the local Walker County chapter is doing for this community too.”
Josh grew up in the car business, as his dad was a salesman who eventually purchased a dealership.
“I worked in my dad’s shops. That is where I learned the business,” Josh said. “Chaysen was a teacher and lead tennis coach in the League City area when we decided to buy our first location. She backed me on it and it took off.”
Chaysen admitted that the couple likes to be active in the community, meet new people and many end up being like family to them.
“Our children also get involved in that sense of community and hard work in our businesses,” Chaysen said. “We have Peyton, 11, Presley, 9, and Piper, 6. All three be here helping on Saturday.”
While the grand opening is drawing concerns from locals about the cost of admission, Chaysen said she would like the community to understand that none of the money collected on Saturday will go towards the dealership.
“We have food trucks and vendors coming. We are not keeping any money because we believe that the two organizations we have chosen are deserving of this support,” Chaysen said.
The big move for Wischnewsky was delayed, but Chaysen and Josh are happy with how the move has turned out, including the partnership with the City of Huntsville, who has agreed to rename the new road being built after the family.
“We are in a great location in Huntsville,” Josh said. “I feel like were are in the action here. There are new roads and business coming into this side of the interstate.”
The move for the dealership also brought a larger facility.
“We added 20 local jobs in the move,” Josh said. “We’ve added 50 new employees since purchasing the dealership.”
Josh added that developing partnerships with Sam Houston State University and other entities also in their plan to continue growth in the community, adding that many college graduates also fall in love with Huntsville and want to stay in the community.
“Our new building is a state-of the art facility, sitting on 15 acres, with the latest and greatest service center,” Josh said. “We spared no expense.”
Chaysen added that much of the artwork featured in the building reflect the area with photographs they commissioned.
“Parking will be tricky Saturday, however there will be buses available to help shuttle people to the event,” Chaysen said. “We just look forward to the opportunity to host more events and be active with the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce. We chose this design for the size and opportunities for activities like partnerships with local college sororities.”
As the dealership continues to grow, the Wischnewsky family is hopeful.
“Last month, this location has the largest sales it has seen since we got here,” Josh said, grinning ear to ear.
“We were 9 out of 44 in the Houston area in sales and number 4 in the sales of heavy duty trucks in the Houston market.”
