Progress is being made on the Interstate 45 construction project.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have announced that the new I-45 northbound exit to Hwy. 75 at the Sam Houston statute will officially open tomorrow. Traffic using the new Exit 112 must yield to ramp traffic and travelers through the area should reduce speed and be alert to exiting traffic.
The construction of the I-45 widening project will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. During the three-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45, southbound Hwy. 19, the Hwy. 19 turnaround, Southwood Drive, Park Road 40 and the West Frontage Road will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company was awarded the construction contract for the amount of $116,878,722.89.
