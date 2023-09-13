Huntsville ISD will host a Stadium Dedication and Community Celebration on Monday evening, Oct. 2. All Huntsville ISD families, employees, alumni, and supporters are invited to attend to help celebrate this momentous occasion.
Entrance to the stadium will be from the west side only. Parking will be in the lot off MLK Drive and use the walking bridge over to the stadium. The Home side gates will open to the public at 7 p.m. and the Dedication Program will take place at 7:15 p.m. Fieldhouse tours will also be offered beginning at 7:45 p.m. for anyone interested. For more information, log on to www.huntsville-isd.org.
HISD Communications
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.