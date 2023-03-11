Rita B. Huff Humane Society of Walker County (RBHSWC) has received a building permit from the City of Huntsville and authorization to begin construction on their new state-of-the-art shelter facility - two separate buildings - 5,600 square feet for intake, exam and surgery and a 4,100 square foot kennel building to provide 60 indoor/outdoor kennels for dogs, with a large exercise yard. Cats will be afforded their own unique space to explore, roam and play. The new location is on Veterans Parkway, north of the golf course.
“We are in need of major sponsorships to make this desperately needed shelter a reality,” said Jan Boaz Ables, President of the Board of Directors. “I know the heart and spirit of our citizens and we are counting on them to make this happen.”
Ables was born and raised in Huntsville and has volunteered with the organization for several years since her return.
This society was organized in 1982 by a group of interested citizens. The Society took its name from Dr. Rita B. Huff, professor and chairman of the Accounting Department at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Dr. Huff loved animals and used her ranch east of town as a personal animal shelter. She and others took in stray dogs, nursed them back to health, had them spayed and neutered and found them homes. In 1982 Huff along with Jack and Yvonne Kerr, Ed Sandhop, Nancy Brown, Jane Ellisor, Ruth Cady, and other concerned citizens of Walker County, decided it was time to organize a humane society with a goal of opening a regular animal shelter. Jane Ellisor remains on the Board of Directors as Treasurer.
In December 2016, the Rita B. Huff animal shelter began a program in partnership with TDCJ to give shelter dogs a “second chance” at life.
In this program, six dogs between the ages of eight months to five years are in an 16-week training program with inmates at the Ellis Unit Trustee Camp.
“The handlers train the dogs in basic obedience commands and work to help socialize them through interaction with other people and their animals, which in turn, makes them more adoptable. The men that can participate in the program are within two years of parole eligibility or completing their sentence. The program was halted due to the COVID pandemic,” said Executive Director Lori Toliver, but plans are now underway to reactivate this vital program.
The society provides adoption and clinic services (vaccines) for the community.
Neutering and spay services are also provided with appointments, to control the unwanted animal population.
Volunteers of all ages are needed in a variety of positions but especially to bottle feed baby kittens, with the up coming birthing season for cats. Pregnant cats and sometimes baby kittens are dumped at the shelter, which is illegal. Kittens without a mother have to be bottle fed. Volunteers have to be 18 years old and younger volunteers have to bring a parent to sign release.
“I have four cats,” said employee Kayla Cooper. Cooper is a SHSU nursing student and has worked at the shelter since June 2022. “Here everyone pitches in to do a little bit of everything.”
“I moved to Huntsville from San Antonio to be closer to my grandmother. However since her passing, I’m still here. I love working with the animals,” Jessica Gannaway said. “People continue to dump unwanted animals at this site, which is unfortunate.”
“The new facility will provide two rooms for the cats and we will be able to group them by size,” said Toliver. “There will be 2 new surgery rooms for treatment, however funds are needed to purchase the surgical equipment. We get no funds from the City of Huntsville. Walker County gives $12,000 per year for spay and neutering.”
Rita B. Huff is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax deductible.
To make donations or for more information go to their website, rbhhumanesociety.org, email rbhas48@yahoo.com, office 936-295-4666.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.