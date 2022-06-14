Sarah Dryden traveled all the way from the UK to install her new exhibit, “Imagining the Home: The West and The Western” at the Wynne Home Art Center last week. Area artists and art lovers from the community gathered for the opening on June 10th to view this unique quilt display created by Dryden. Each piece was a representation of themes around Western expansion and domestic spaces as depicted in films between 1920 and the early 1960s.
“I grew up watching Westerns with my father on Saturday afternoons. I wanted my Ph.D to relate back to my father,” said Dryden. She recently completed her thesis for her research degree entitled Imagining the Home: A Practice Based Critical Investigation into the United States Western Frontier Domestic Space and its Mediated Form.
The exhibit was rescheduled multiple times over the last few years due to covid, but the determination of Linda Pease prevailed in the show’s culmination. Dryden expressed her appreciation to Pease and the Wynne Home staff in opening comments. She also credited her husband with finding Huntsville and the Wynne Home for her show, which will be on display until September 17.
“The Lone Star Quilt” is an exploration in the process of quilt making and the ways that their patterns carry a visual message. Conducting research at the American Museum in Bath and the Smithsonian National Quilt Collection helped Dryden understand how quilts are historically and intimately tied to the central values of the American family.
“The Historia Quilts” were Dryden’s first attempts at quilt making. The color schemes are purposely matched to Dupont paint colors used on cars in the 1950s, such as Fiesta Red and Surf Green, which were also used to paint Fender guitars during that era. The construction of the quilts uses traditional patterns that represent quilting as a collective experience for women. They are also a reflection of the culture and materials that were available, depending on their geographic surroundings and economic circumstances.
The most time-consuming and conceptually complex piece in the show is called “Disturbance, Struggle, Elimination, and Change: Weathering/Climate Quilt”. Dryden’s travels through the US impressed the idea of the West as a concept more than a geographical location. In order to share her ideas and processes with those who are physically immersed in the culture, she enlisted the help of Ashleigh Pollock and Benjamin Howe. They never met in person because part of the experiment was to explore how her concept would be translated by people who were unaware of her research.
Dryden printed images on non-archival paper and asked each of them to hang the images outside of their homes in the U.S. West to photograph over a period of six months as they naturally decomposed. Pollock and Howe photographed the prints every week and sent the digital images to Dryden. The final images were printed onto fabric and cut into strips, and chosen at random to be incorporated into the quilt. The result is an abstract image of their collective work using a traditional log cabin quilt pattern.
“The Columbia Quilt” is a collection of female images from films produced between the 1930s and the late 1960s. The framing of each image mimics the style of both movie posters of that era and wanted posters that were common in the West. This quilt is an artistic response to the Hays Code, which restricted the representation of the female form across decades of film making. It also draws from female stereotypes in Western film, which were limited to supporting roles in both character and content.
Females played support to the male protagonist in much the same way that Western migration required of women,” said Dreyden.
“The Deferred Action Quilt” is a series of domestic scenes that all incorporate the use of the willow tea service in popular Western films. The unmistakeable blue pattern that originated in Great Britain in 1780 was a favorite of filmmaker John Ford. Dreyden highlights the use of the tea service as it was depicted by Ford as a symbol of expansion in the West.
Dryden has been a senior lecturer at Solent University in Southhampton for 14 years in the School of Art, Design, and Fashion . She is also a freelance photographer whose work has been published and exhibited in Europe, Australia, and the United States.
