The City of Huntsville City Council will swear in new and returning Councilmembers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at City Hall, 1212 Avenue M. Karen Denman will take At-Large Pos. 2, as Dee Howard Mullins did not seek reelection after serving on the council for four years. Reappointed council members include Bert Lyle, Vickie McKenzie and Pat Graham will take place at the same time.
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce will administer the Oath of Office. The meeting will be prefaced with a reception at 5:15 p.m. Mayor Andy Brauninger is expected to issue a proclamation in honor of Small Business Saturday for Nov. 26.
Topping the business portion of the meeting, the council will consider housekeeping items, including stop loss insurance coverage, health and dental insurance services, two amendments to resolutions regarding grant applications, and a budget amendments to the Fee Schedule.
Kevin Byal, director of Development Services, will be presenting Zoning Map updates from Kendig Keast Collaborative. This is a presentation only, council is not expected to take any actions to make changes.
A first reading will be held for the change from Neighborhood Conservation to Management for property located east of the Elkins Lake subdivision. The Development District change for 32 acres was presented in a public hearing at the Nov. 1 meeting by the applicant, Ben Bius.
Armon Irones, city planner, reported that the Planning Board heard from the public at previous meetings, addressing concerns. The main concern was the accessibility of the new subdivision with only one entrance and exit off Wellington Drive. As this is a first reading, council is not expected to take any action.
City engineer Kathlie Jeng-Bulloch will present a construction contract for several waterline replacement projects and another for street improvement projects through a GLO contract.
Another hot topic on the agenda is the discussion of downtown parking recommendation by the Main Street Advisory Board. This discussion will be led by Tammy Gann, director of Economic Development.
The agenda item is an action item, meaning council could take action.
However, Gann has indicated in the agenda packet that the Main Street Advisory Board is recommending no action be taken.
Council will hold an executive session to hear updates and legal advice on the ongoing cybersecurity incident.
City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1212 Ave. M. Agendas and packets are available for public viewing at www.HuntsvilleTx.gov
