According to the most recent reports, the Nelson Creek Wildfire has ceased forward movement and has reached 80% containment after burning 1,826 acres.
Morning updates have not been provided, however, local fire resources and other emergency personnel have been released from containment procedures. Overnight, two volunteer fire engines and two Texas A&M Forest Service bulldozers tended to the fire to ensure continued containment.
Wednesday, two bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Virginian Engine Strike Team and law enforcement official will remain on-scene to further control and assess the declining wildfire.
The Public Information Officer assigned to the Nelson Creek Fire with the Texas A&M Forest Service, Matthew Ford said, “After observing fire behavior and weather patterns officials expect to require crews on scene for the next couple of days to ensure 100% containment and no potential restarts. Law enforcement is also on scene this morning to determine cause.”
With the wildfire approaching containment local officials have expressed gratitude to Walker County and it’s communities for their continued outreach in support of first responders and emergency personnel.
The Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County, Butch Davis said, “The Texas A&M Forest Service and all local fire services did a fantastic job in stopping this fire. We had a lot of assistance from Walker County in the form of two bulldozers from Precinct one and two. We’d also like to thank the citizens of Walker County for their generous donations and support for the brave individuals that fought this wildfire.”
