Walker County emergency officials on Monday reported 19 new coronavirus cases among local residents.
The increase comes days after a 3-day mobile testing site where 269 individuals were tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
There are at least 242 cases, up from 223 reported Friday, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. However, nearly 46% of the residents testing positive have recovered.
An additional 1,657 offenders within Walker County's seven prison units have tested positive.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The local department estimates 113 county residents have recovered from the virus.
The health department reported 129 active cases and that there are currently 730 people hospitalized in the Houston metropolitan area, which includes Walker, Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
