Approximately 100 acres of forest was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening in eastern Walker County.
The fire was sparked Tuesday evening in the 300 block of FM 405 between Riverside and Dodge. No structures were threatened and no injuries occurred.
Responding to the scene was Walker County OEM, Huntsville Fire Department, Dodge Volunteer Fire Department, Riverside Volunteer Fire Department, CERT, Texas Forest Service, as well as Walker County Pct. 3 and Pct. 1.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 50% contained.
