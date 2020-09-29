The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Harris County Constable’s Office in Texas are seeking the public’s help in finding this missing 16-year-old girl.
Mariah Garcia vanished from her family’s home in Spring on August 29, 2020. Her family has not seen Mariah since.
If you see this child, do not approach and immediately contact law enforcement.
Mariah is Hispanic, 5’4 tall and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced.
If anyone has information about Mariah Garcia, you are urged to contact the Harris County Constable’s Office at 1-281-376-3472, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.