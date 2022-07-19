Geyata Ajilsvgi (1933-2022) was a very private person. Very few people knew that she was Huntsville’s own plant expert, author, conservationist, activist, celebrity. She was best known as the author of “The Wildflowers of the Big Thicket”. Other books include “The Wildflowers of Texas” 1993, “Butterfly Gardening for Texas” 2013, and “Butterfly Gardening for the South” 1991. It is difficult to put a label on her. Perhaps that’s why she had an extra helping of names. She started out life as Peggy Ann Taylor in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Married in 1949, she became Peggy Amerson. But by 1975 she legally changed her name to Geyata Ajilsvgi in recognition of her Cherokee heritage. The name meant “little flower of the wildwood”.
Flowers were important to Geyata. But she was not just a botanist. She was part horticulturalist, gardener, photographer, conservationist, free-lance writer, environmental scientist and personality. Her career was just as complicated as her names.
It is easy to say that she was a botanist. But that just doesn’t fit. Geyata was a naturalist in the way that Jane Goodall recently described.
Jane Goodall’s 2021 book “The Book of Hope” contains portions of an interview. When asked about being a scientist Goodall quickly corrected the interviewer.
“I consider myself a naturalist” said Goodall. “The naturalist looks for the wonder of nature; she listens to the voice of nature and learns from nature as she tries to understand it. A scientist is more focused on facts and the desire to quantify”.
That’s Geyata.
She would visit the museum often to look at herbarium specimens or get help with computer problems. Sometimes it was just to talk about plants and the old days and the future. Once she accidentally deleted an entire chapter and we helped her recover it. She lived in a remote location near the shore of Lake Livingston and spent most of her time working to finish a revision of her 1979 book “Wild Flowers of the Big Thicket”. It was her great hope to finish a final revision of that book and another one (Butterflies of the Texas Hill Country) before she died. They were mostly completed manuscripts, but there was always just a little more information to add or another photograph to get.
I don’t know how many editions the wildflower book went through, but is about three. There was always some more information about the plants of the Big Thicket to include. Sometime in her 80s she moved here to Huntsville to be closer to the Thicket. The drive was so long that she was tired out and had to camp out while hunting certain rare plants in bloom. She was running out of time and arranged with fellow botanical author, Joe Liggio, to share the burden of co-authorship. Joe is the author of “Wild Orchids of Texas”.
Geyata visited the SHSU Natural History Collections quite regularly. Our conversations would always turn to the plans for her archive. We would go round and round about her photographs and notes.
Being a complicated naturalist/photographer/author/artist...she would say that she was going to burn them all up. Being a curator...I would beg her to reconsider. “just think about all the information you have recorded Geyata” I would say. “Every photo you took is a valuable record of plants that may not exist in that location anymore”. “Please don’t burn them”. As far as I could tell she never made a decision.
She relented in death. I was notified by her executor in May that Geyata’s Last Will and Testament directed that all her notes/ photographs/ library and other miscellaneous botanical paraphernalia was to come to Dr. William Godwin at the Sam Houston State Natural History Collections. It took two trips to rescue all these materials. And I can get over 1,000 lbs of books and papers into the Ford Edge. That’s about a ton of records. This pile of papers, letters, reports and books tell the story of a lifetime spent listening to the voice of nature.
Geyata married in 1949 and led the 1950’s life; housewife and mother in a small East Texas town. The allergy-producing ragweed was her gateway drug into the world of botany. The Greer Drug and Chemical Corporation of Lenoir, North Carolina bought ragweed pollen and many other plant products. In the 1950’s a pharmaceutical company was not what it is now. Greer Co. advertised in their 1966 catalog the prices paid for botanicals. Dried witch hazel leaves were $0.15 per pound, myrtle root bark was $0.20 per pound and ginseng root was $11.00 per pound. It didn’t take long to realize that some plants were paying more than others. There was an incentive to look for the rare ones. And Peggy/Geyata caught on.
The trail is long and complicated. It is a lot like the story of Dustin Hoffman’s “Little Big Man” or for you younger folks, Forrest Gump. It is a remarkable tale of a person who managed to interact with just about everybody.
At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas Geyata worked in the herbarium and learned from the giants of Texas botany, Dr. Donovan Stewart Correll and Dr. Eula Whitehouse. Geyata’s library documents this association because she actually inherited much of it from those pioneer scientists. Many volumes are actually Correll’s and Whitehouse’s personal copies handed down to their protégé. Now they are here.
I would encourage a quick study of Eula Whitehouse (1892-1974) There are too many similarities between Geyata and Eula to be purely coincidence. I suspect that a little detective work would show that Dr. Whitehouse, the artist, author and botany professor was a great influence over Geyata.
Geyata also learned from Dr. Marshall Johnson at the University of Texas. Many Texas botanists grew-up using “Donovan and Correll”. Lots of scientists refer to the important books of their field in this familiar way. Entomologists talk about “Borror and DeLong”. Botanists use “Correll and Johnson”. It was the first comprehensive manual of the plants of Texas. We now have Geyata’s copy of this book. It looks like it got runnover on the interstate highway because it has been “used hard”. But it also has copious notes written in the margins.
By 1970 Geyata was exiting academia. She was supporting herself as a consulting botanist for industry and as freelance writer for magazines. Richard Nixon’s new EPA and Endangered Species Act were creating a demand for people who could identify plants. Geyata surveyed the sites of reservoirs, coal mines and refineries to determine if any rare plants were there to be avoided or mitigated. We now have all these maps and reports. She also sold articles to magazines on plants, gardening or butterflies. Editors want photographs to go with articles. Geyata became an award winning photographer. We now have all her kodachrome slides and manuscripts.
The movement to preserve some of our own Big Thicket was taking off in the 1960s. Some people were arguing that the Big Thicket extended over to Huntsville. Others were limiting it to a smaller core. The arguements raged about just what was the Big Thicket and if it was worth preserving. Geyata was there. She joined other pioneer conservationists like Lance Rosier, Geraldine Watson, Maxine Johnson and our own SHSU Professor of Botany, Mr. Claude McLeod. This crew all worked hard to get some Big Thicket preserved. They shot for a national park and got a national preserve. Geyata testified before Congress in 1970. In her papers is a copy of her testimony before Texas’ Senator Ralph Yarborough.
Geyata went from selling ragweed pollen to pollen to being a free-lance author and photographer to testifying before congress. She ran out of time to finish her last works. But her legacy continues. Many thousand photographs are being preserved here at Sam Houston State University. All of her field notebooks are here. Botanists are pretty obsessive about keeping records and we have a tiny yellow pocket notebook that records her first plant collected...”Habenaria repens November 11, 1969 Wood County Near Winnsboro”.
This body of information will take quite a lot of time to preserve and understand. But it is going to help keep Geyata’s work going on in her absence. Already Joe Liggio has made agreements to finish the wildflower book using Geyata’s materials. She will remain first author. Museum associate Robert Nuelle, who is an authority on butterflies and moths, will be working to finish “The Butterflies of The Texas Hill Country”. Likewise, it will be authored by Geyata Ajilsvgi and Robert Nuelle.
And how many more publications will result from this mass of information? It is a gigantic resource for people who seriously study the plants of East Texas. Sam students are already working to catalog the records and make them into a resource for our faculty and students. Anyone who is interested in participating in this process is welcome to visit the museum at 710 University Avenue or make an appointment by calling 936-556-2289.
