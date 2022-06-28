Natural Things IV

Scientific museums or university research collections are full of interesting items. They can be fun to visit and explore, but they are not just accumulations of specimens. That would be more like a hobby.
Systematic collections are built over a long time as a resource and as a way of seeing. People tend to fixate on the objects in a museum a lot like folks watching the cards in a magician’s trick. But we all know the cards aren’t where the soul of the trick is. Success or failure depends on the skills of the person who is handling the cards. Something similar is going on in museums. The people are the real resource.
I promised that this column would introduce some of these people who animate the collections. Dr. James T. Goodwin is one such person. Goodwin is an authority on horse and deer flies. He usually refers to these flies by their technical name, Tabanidae, or simply as tabanids. He is able to identify these blood-sucking flies from just about any part of the world. Goodwin recently moved to Huntsville to spend some time volunteering in the University entomology collection. He has been doing entomology for a long time and to a lot of people’s benefit. He has helped to develop agriculture in most West African nations, assisted with development of forest resources in Papua New Guinea and since arriving in Huntsville he has even helped local horse rancher Paul Olle with horsefly problems.
Goodwin was born in 1938 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. By the early 1960s he had decided on entomology as a career and was enrolled in graduate school at the University of Tennessee. He was employed there as a teaching assistant while writing a thesis on the Horse and Deer Flies of Tennessee. Later his dissertation was on the larval habits of those flies.
“Most of the larvae of tabanids are predacious maggots living in pond margins or other wet soils, so understanding the areas where they grow can be key to controlling them as pests,” he said.
But one of his most interesting stories about graduate school comes not from his research, but from how he paid his bills. His work there was teaching general zoology labs under the direction of Dr. James T. Tanner, of Ivorybill Woodpecker fame. Tanner was the last person to study those birds alive. He studied them in the now infamous “Singer Tract” of Louisiana. If you have ever watched the old movies about the Ivorybills in the Singer Tract, then you were watching Tanner’s films from 1938. They are the only movies of that extinct species.
Here in the museum we have no specimens or other data on that iconic species, but I like to introduce Goodwin to bird enthusiasts and explain that since Tanner was the last to study the Ivorybills and Goodwin was his employee, that Goodwin has passed over the same retina as the last Ivorybills did.
The PhD in Entomology took the young Dr. Goodwin off to teach at Memphis State University. But by 1977 he moved on into the Texas A&M University Office of International Agriculture. For the next 20 years Goodwin worked in Africa with a team that was dedicated to solving livestock disease problems.
“We went in looking primarily at the Tsetse fly and secondarily at tick-borne disease. It did not take long to determine that tick-borne diseases were the most serious problem for people living there,” he said.
By 1984 Goodwin was Coordinator of International Agriculture at Texas A&M University. Until 1996 he led research in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Togo; almost every West African nation except Gambia.
That year he relocated to Papua New Guinea to establish a division of biotechnology for the PNG University of Technology at Lae.
“Our focus there was on ways to preserve biodiversity. We worked with a tribe called the Kamiali People to set up the Kamiali Wildlife Management Area. Many other tribes were selling their timber off and dealing with the destructive erosion. Those coastal rainforests rose over 1000 feet in the first mile from the beach. The Kamiali did not want their timber cut and we worked to train them in ecotourism and to earn income as guides,” he said.
After New Guinea, Goodwin has retired and gone back to work several times. He has made stints running National Science Foundation projects on science education, taught at other small colleges and helped Exxon Mobil craft plans to keep drillers in tropical areas from getting Malaria. He and his wife Pat spent their last years together back home in Dyersburg. But after Pat died in 2021, Goodwin decided to get back to Texas. He has moved to Elkins Lake and gotten busy building the tabanid collections here at Sam. Apparently all the Goodwins are impressed with Huntsville. His daughter, Sheryl has moved here to be near her father. By July Sheryl will begin a new position at Huntsville ISD working in special education. And his son, Tom is also planning to relocate nearby. Tom is a pilot for Southwestern Airlines.
Future research plans? Yes, Goodwin has further scientific goals.
“It has been 23 years since I published “The Horse and Deer Flies of Texas” with Bart Drees. There have been many more discoveries since then and I would like to produce a new edition of the work”.
He is busy collecting horse and deer flies in areas of the state that have had little attention from scientists. He can tell what areas need work by looking at the data in collections now. He is already busy in remote corners of Texas to make a better list of the species present here. All these specimens will be going into the collections here at Sam and he will be looking for some students who might like to publish some articles.
Will Godwin is a native Texan from Mineola, Texas who received a BS in Biology at Stephen F. Austin State University and the PhD at Texas A&M in entomology. "Unlike most nomadic PhDs I have spent the last four decades in one small region, building up knowledge about the region and relationships with diverse people who appreciate nature. That has grown into an advantage in this present position". He has been curator of Sam Houston State Natural History collections since 2015 and was instrumental in the preservation of the 1930 High School to house the collections.
