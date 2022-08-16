Few people over the centuries have paid any attention to insects, unless they bite us or eat our crops. When you do find an insect that doesn’t negatively affect humans but still attracts attention, you’ll probably have an interesting creature indeed. Such is the case with the larvae of certain dragonfly-like insects which dig pits and make strange, winding “doodles” in dry dust and sand: the antlions.
About 100 species of antlions are found in North America. The best-known to us are those that excavate conical pits in sheltered spots. Lying at the bottom with their ice tong-like mouthparts agape, these supremely ugly but fascinating creatures lie in wait for any small insect that happens to blunder over the rim of the pit. Should the victim tumble to the bottom, the antlion seizes it and drags it under the sand, where it punctures and drains the hapless creature of its juices.
The excavation of the antlion’s perfectly conical pit has intrigued even observers in the ancient world. When the antlion has plowed its circular track to the bottom in an ever-decreasing spiral, tossing out sand by using its head as a shovel, the grains naturally settle into what engineers call the “angle of repose.” At this angle, the tendency of the sand grains to slide to the bottom is exactly balanced by their static friction against one another. The slightest disturbance causes the sand to start a tiny avalanche. The waiting antlion exacerbates this by flicking sand onto the victim, quickly bringing it to the bottom.
Larval antlions may spend two years or more digging their little pits and eating tiny prey, shedding their skins several times but retaining all bodily waste in their gut until they finally change into adults. Should an antlion find that hunting in a given spot is not to its liking, it may take off in a winding, random pilgrimage across the sand to make another pit somewhere else. These odd ‘doodles” are what give the insects their country name: “doodlebugs”.
Not all antlions dig pits.Quite a few species simply plow along under the sand, hoping to blunder into suitable prey.One such species that I studied in central Florida many years ago occasionally comes to the surface and makes runs across the sand. Unlike most drably-patterned antlion larvae, this one (Brachynemura nebulosus) is brightly banded with black, orange, and white stripes. This pattern strongly resembles that of the wingless female velvet “ants” (actually wasps) that live in its habitat. Predators avoid them because of their powerful stings, suggesting that these antlions may mimic the velvet ant pattern for protection.
Adult antlions emerge from silk-lined sand cocoons that the larvae spin, using specialized silk glands located in their intestines. These delicate creatures may be patterned with pastel colors or simply dull brown, but are in no way as interesting as their larvae. As naturalist Edwin Way Teale said of them, they are like child actors whose careers have passed. These winged adults spend their short lives (a month or so) searching for dry, dusty places to lay their eggs.
Antlions are extremely easy to catch, keep and observe. Near Huntsville, look for their distinctive pits at the bases of wood, stonework, or concrete structures in areas protected from rain. I can almost always find some during the warm months in sandy areas beneath pine trees, often by the hundreds.
Use a small spoon or knife blade to dig the antlions out of their pits. By spreading the sand on a flat surface, you can easily expose the antlions. These may play dead for a moment but will quickly right themselves and begin creeping backward in a characteristic jerky motion. Place these in a bottle with a little sand (only a few to a bottle) and bring them home.
Place your antlions in a flat container of loose dry beach sand (about two inches deep in a shoebox is good). Left overnight, they will have dug pits by morning. Feeding is as simple as catching ants and dropping them into the pits.What does the antlion do with the ant carcass when it is finished?
Antlions are wonderful subjects for studies on insect behavior. Place small pebbles in the antlion’s pit. How does it deal with these?Should you be lucky enough to catch an antlion that does not dig a pit, house it separately and takes note on how this insect catches prey.Very little is known about the behavior of the non-pit-digging species. If you find more than one species of antlion in a given area, how do they differ in appearance and behavior? Specifically, how do they avoid competition with one another? Experiment with housing different species together in different types of sand, or of giving them a choice between different types of sand and/or dust. You’ll be amazed at what you can learn from these humble but fascinating creatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.