The red brick building at 710 University Avenue is best known as the old Huntsville High School. Others are familiar with the location because it was the studio and gallery of renowned sculptor David Adickes. What people need to know is that it now contains a vast range of educational materials, artifacts, and specimens, plus a very special curator who weaves together history, art, science, and opportunities for growth.
Will Godwin’s family has been in the area for six generations. He has built collections and connections that would be right at home in any Ivy League University, but he chooses to stay here because it’s home. He came to SHSU from Stephen F. Austin six years ago to serve as the Curator of Natural Science Collections.
Godwin is fascinated by history and science, and is able to connect the two in a way that gives students and scholars opportunities for recognition. As he examines and catalogs pieces of the past he always finds a way to present them that is far more intriguing than most people immersed in academia. Godwin can see how much what he is doing in the present can affect learning in the future.
He recently received hundreds of rock samples from the Sam Houston Museum. They were donated by the Dobmeyer family, who collected them from Frio River Canyon. It took Godwin some time to locate a living member of the family to learn more. The person he found was inspired to come to Huntsville to see what had become of the rocks he collected as a child. He brought family pictures of those outings and gifted them to be included in the collection.
“We’re not about the past as much as we are about the future. Imagine 80 years from now, someone could complete a Master’s thesis on their own family’s collection.”
The mechanism that would allow a person in the future to find these samples in Huntsville is a website called DiscoverLife.org. It’s a data aggregator and reference tool with more than 400k visitors per month. It was designed by John Pickering, who earned his doctorate at Harvard and was a senior research scientist at SHSU where the site is based.
What makes this site unique in comparison to others that house national and international scientific data is the longevity and long term funding support of SHSU. The site serves 1.4 million species pages and over 800k maps, allowing users to find specimens across the world.
In the Entomology room of the museum, there are roughly a million insects in glass topped display boxes. Countless dried herb plants are in the Herbarium. There is a designated room for invertebrates and there are several thousand fossils dispersed throughout the building. There is also a library of roughly four thousand natural history books available for reference. This collection boasts some of the most rare and pristine copies available at any one location on the continent.
These books were donated by Horace R. Burke, who spent his entire life strategically collecting publications that could only be found in specific locations. He wrote several books, and his notes for each book are housed here. Burke made his own continuation of “Men of Science in Texas from 1521-1880” with the book “Naturalists of Texas” from 1880 -WWII. Burke’s hand written field notes are stored in dozens of filing cabinets on the ground floor.
“As we transcribe the notes we find more amazing info. We might go through pages of fairly boring material and then stumble on a direct reference from Aldo Leopold and his advice on quail management.” said Godwin.
Burke’s notes are being transcribed by James Blake through a voice to text application. Other students who come to work on class projects also assist in digitizing the information they research.
At other universities, such collections are kept in separate buildings This would make it very unlikely for a renowned archeologist performing research with a paleontologist to cross paths with a music professor. In this place, the professor might help the researchers of ancient artifacts understand they are looking at an ancient clay drum without its skin rather than an oddly shaped clay pot.
Students with an assignment on prehistoric whale bones could be at a loss for how to make their presentation more interesting. With Godwin’s suggestion to feature a copy of “Moby Dick”, open to Chapter 104 called “The Fossil Whale” and mounted in a glass case above the specimen case, they tie together literature and science for future observers.
Godwin’s other duties include retrieving collections from across the nation and fostering relationships that lead to the acquisition of future collections. This network connects students with top experts, giving them an edge by broadening the scope of their professional references.
“Every collection has something new and amazing,” said Godwin.
Joe Liggio donated his fossil collection of ice age bones and teeth from High Island Beach near Galveston. There was one sample among them that didn’t quite fit in with the rest. It turned out to be one of the first manatee fossils found in Texas. Student Kelsey Jenkins was given a small grant to conduct research with Godwin, who connected her to professor Patrick Lewis and top paleontologist Chris Bell. Now Jenkins is pursuing her Phd at Yale.
Student Jesse Frakey is currently working on his Master’s thesis on the flora at the Center for Biological Field Studies. He uses existing flora samples at the museum to confirm the taxonomy of his findings as he collects and dries the new specimens. His project alone will add thousands of samples to the flora collection of the museum.
On the top floor, art meets botany. The halls are lined with prints and a small handful of original paintings of flora created by Geraldine Ellis Watson. She was a well known plant ecologist and park ranger. She wrote “Big Thicket Plant Ecology” and “Reflections on the Neches”.
Many other paintings are on display in the museum, including the work of David Adickes. Many people know him as a sculptor, and creator of the Sam Houston statue on I-45. He is also a gifted painter who has contributed a great deal of beauty to the culture of Walker County.
“We use art to engage people by featuring the living form,” said Godwin, which explains why the exhibits are so appealing, and how they inspire curiosity. People are naturally inclined to want to know more.
The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment.
To access this amazing storehouse of science and art, contact Will Godwin at 936-556-2289.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.