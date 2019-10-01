The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea that is producing an area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms.
Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a couple of days, and across the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
Forecasters say the changes of formation into a tropical cyclone is 10% over the next five days. There are no imminent threats to Texas and significant impacts to Texas are not expected at this time.
