￼￼LUFKIN – Effective Tuesday, multiple recreation sites on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have been closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast.
“The safety of our visitors and our employees is paramount.” Said, Eddie Taylor, Forest Supervisor, National Forests and Grasslands in Texas. “We are preparing our recreation sites for the storm and will be conducting damage assessments after the storm passes and when it is safe.”
The following recreation sites will be closed and unavailable to reserve via Recreation.gov, where applicable.
The following recreation sites and boat ramps closed as of the close of business today, August 25.
- Angelina National Forest- Caney Creek, Boykin Springs, Sandy Creek, Bouton Lake, Bayou Boat Ramp, and Townsend
- Sabine National Forest- Red Hill Lake and Boles Field.
- The Sabine National Forest sites managed by the Sabine River Authority will have the recreation sites closed by close of business today, Tuesday, August 25. All boat ramps will be closed by the end of business Wednesday, August 26.
- SRA Managed SNF sites- Indian Mounds, Willow Oak, Haley’s Ferry, and East Hamilton
- Davy Crockett National Forest - Ratcliff Lake Recreation Area, Piney Creek Horse and White Rock Horse Camp, and 4C trailhead.
- Sam Houston National Forest - Cagle Campground Recreation Area, Stubblefield Campground Recreation Area, Double Lake Recreation Area, Scotts Ridge Day Use Facilities & Boat Ramp, Kelly’s Pond Day Use & Camping, Paluka Point Dispersed Camping, All Hunter Camps, Lone Star Hiking Trail, and all associated trailheads, Multi-Use Trail East and West Side and all associated trailheads, Double Lake Mountain Bike Trail. Compartment 57 Mountain Bike Trail.
Reservation holders will be notified via email or cell phone text messages if any changes affect their reservation.
For status on recreation sites and activities, please visit our web site: www.fs.usda.gov/texas.
