The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas and the Sam Houston National Forest recognized those involved in completing the Stubblefield Lake Road Bridge in a small ceremony on Wednesday at the Stubblefield Campground and bridge.
The bridge was completed in October 2021 and has opened for public use. The new bridge features expanded pedestrian pathways, a longer overall length, and is two feet higher than the old bridge. The old bridge was damaged in 2017 from Hurricane flooding on the West Fork of the San Jacinto River.
