Fire is seen as a tool of destruction, but when it comes to national forests, it can be a crucial tool to maintain the health of an ecosystem and prevent uncontrolled fires.
Officials with the Sam Houston National Forest issued a burn notice Wednesday for over 600 acres near the Walker/Montgomery County line, with many more prescribed or controlled burns to be done over the next few months.
“We burn around 30,000 acres of the Sam Houston National Forest each year,” acting district ranger Jeff Stoney said. “It is crucial to treat the vegetation and maintain forest health, along with fire safety.”
Sam Houston National Forest is over 163,000 total acres across three counties. Prescribed fires in the area are needed to prevent tree overcrowding, treat fire-dependent species and prevent the build-up of flammable vegetation. Burns are also important to prevent future wildfires.
“Lightning strikes are one of the risks for our local forest and these burns help prevent the breakout of fires,” Stoney added. “Weather can be a big part of the need for fires too. If we have a season with the possibility of drought, it is very important to burn before the vegetation gets dry. Additionally, if it is a wet season, these fires also help to prevent overgrowth from the life that requires the fire.”
According to the US Forest Service, prescribed burns help reduce hazardous fuels, minimize the risks of pests and disease, remove invasive species which may pose a threat to native species and provides foliage for game. Burns also directly benefit local deer, dove, quail and turkey, along with the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.
“We will do controlled burns whenever we have a window. We would do it every day if we could,” Stoney said. “We really love this land and the life that calls it home. We know that these burns allow for new life by providing natural regeneration to the plants and help expose nutrients.”
Despite the belief that fire is destructive, controlled burns are integral for the Forest Service to stick by their motto and ‘care for the land and serve the people.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.