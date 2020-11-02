Naskila Gaming, the electronic bingo facility operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, announced Monday that they will temporarily close for two weeks. The move was made out of an abundance of caution, in order to “further protect the health of tribal citizens, Naskilla team members and the patrons who visit the facility.”
“Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas and our surrounding counties, we want to make sure we do all we can to protect our guests and employees,” said Cecilia Flores, the chairwoman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. “We will continue to support our employees, just as we did when we were closed earlier this year. Our tribal council feels very strongly that protecting the health of the community is our top priority.”
Naskila, the second-largest employer in Polk County, will continue to pay salaries and benefits for employees while the facility is temporarily closed, just as it did while closed for several months earlier this year.
After closing for several months earlier this year, Naskila has been open since September 10 with mask requirements, social distancing and other safety measures in place.
“We know that Naskila is a driver of economic activity in the East Texas region. A two-week shutdown with pay and benefits for our team members balances our region’s economic needs with protecting the public health,” Flores said. “Protecting health and safety are most important right now as we see the increase in cases. Just like other businesses and schools, we want to do our part to help keep this community safe and not add to the strain our local hospitals are currently experiencing.
Approximately 700 jobs are directly or indirectly connected to Naskila.
The re-opening date is currently set for Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.