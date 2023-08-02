The hottest young stars of country music continue to light up Margaritaville for the Nashville Nights Summer Music Series on Lake Conroe. On Sunday, August 6, Chris Ruediger will bring new music and fan favorites to Palm Court. His upbeat style and modern edge is a little bit rock and roll, with classic country storylines at the heart of it.
He began his career with raw talent, and it’s evident that he has carefully molded that into the potential for worldwide stardom. His music will leave an imprint that makes you want to listen to more. With lyrics that paint a vivid picture and a beat that makes you want to move, there is no doubt he has a bright future in the industry.
“My music is all about sharing an experience with fans,” said Ruediger. “The genre of country is expanding so quickly that I wanted to create my own unique sound that showcases my storytelling.”
The music in his studio recordings is technically complex, which makes it clear that he isn’t using a cookie cutter to produce his songs. Ruediger’s sound is a stellar example of the many different variations that country music has grown into over the last two decades.
What really shines through is his vocal range and a vibrato that sets him apart from other male artists on the scene. Ruediger grew up on Garth Brooks and Randy Travis through his Dad, who exposed him to thousands of artists from his playlist. Music is a big part of their bond, which developed on road trips to and from his childhood home in Concord, Massachusetts.
Other influences include Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw, as well as Sam Hunt and the late Brent Young. He got his first guitar at the age of 12 as a Christmas present. After learning a few chords on Youtube, his Dad took him to an open mic and signed him up to perform without telling him.
“I have to thank him for that,” said Ruediger. “There were less than 100 people there that night, but the response was enough to make me realize I had something to share that was worth pursuing.”
Another person who helped foster his music in the early years was his middle school English teacher, who was also a music lover. Students were invited to come and play their songs before school, and that helped develop a discipline and confidence that still fuel his work today.
He began writing his own songs in high school, but moving to Nashville in 2017 has exposed him to the kind of pros who have taught him the art of successful songwriting. He’s currently collaborating with hit songwriter Jason Duke who is helping him hone his sound.
Working with producers Frank Legeay and Eric Torres, he released his first single “Kissing Me Back” in 2019. His first EP, “Kid Anymore” released in 2021, is a story within itself, representing the four stages of Ruediger’s evolution from youngster to adulthood. His 2022 release “Teenage Dream” has had almost 1.4 million views on Youtube.
Ruediger’s latest release, a four song EP called “Still Thinkin” is another four song snapshot of pivotal moments that stay in your heart and mind forever. “Feels Like Yesterday” is a feel good song about finding your way back home in search of the things and places that shape our young lives.
“Kinda Memory” is the kind of tune you can groove to when you’re hopeful about new love and all you can imagine is the future. “Takes a Breakup” is about what goes on inside when you realize heartbreak was exactly what led you to the person you needed. More new music is on the way with a seven song EP, which he will be sharing on the Nashville Nights tour along with some of his most popular songs.
Back in Nashville, Ruediger is also an entrepreneur who has co-created a community for the next generation of country music. Modeled after Hype House on Tik Tok, he and his friend Ashley Cooke launched Nashville’s first “talent house” in 2020. Focusing on original content, the project has proven to be a successful incubator for emerging talent.
In the last three years, the artists at 615 House have drawn millions of listeners across social media platforms, especially on Tik Tok and Instagram. It began as a creative studio and living quarters for eight independent artists and has now expanded to include other creators, athletes and influencers.
They host writer’s rounds and concerts in Nashville and across the country, provide production assistance for recording and videos, and help create marketing plans and song campaigns. They also host a podcast and produce collaborative music projects under the 615 House recording label.
As for his own music, Ruediger has been focusing on who he is as a person and using that as the basis to produce his own authentic sound, reflecting on his life experiences and expressing that through his lyrics. He connected with Nashville Nights organizer Kevin Pipal of Ranch 1917 Entertainment over this concept while the tour was being formed. Each show on the tour is meant to highlight the artist and their music, which is achieved through a minimal amount of technology in an intimate setting.
According to People Magazine, “Chris Ruediger is ready to take the country music scene by storm.”
The August 6 show begins at 7 pm at Palm Court, 600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, Texas. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. For more on the concert lineup, click on Things To Do at https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-lake-resort-lake-conroe. For more about the artist, visit https://www.chrisruediger.com/.
