The Huntsville Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees considered health initiatives from the Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) for a teen opioid curriculum that includes an instructional video on how to administer narcan (naloxone), opioid educational flyers, and tips for teens in order to prevent addiction and abuse, at its monthly meeting held Tuesday, June 20, at the Hawkins Administration Building.
According to the HISD website, The mission for SHAC’s is “to improve the health of all students and families through coordinated school health programs, and advocate throughout the HISD community so that all school age children have healthy bodies and minds through sequential health education, practices, and modeling good behaviors.”
As of June 18, in compliance with Texas SB-629 “relating to the maintenance, administration, and disposal of opioid antagonists on public and private school campuses,” the bill is waiting to be signed by Governor Abbott into law. On April 18, SHAC, a board representing parents and community members, voted to suggest an instructional video on how to administer naloxone (narcan), an opioid antagonist to reverse the side effects of an opioid overdose that restores breathing.
“We do have narcan on our secondary campuses, the school nursing staff, and our SRO security,” said Bill Roberts, Assistant Superintendent and SHAC committee member.
According to the Texas Medical Association, although prescription opioid usage in Texas has decreased in the last ten years since 2012 from 20,175,186 to 11,107,046, the usage of fentanyl, an illegal synthetic drug, rose in deaths from 883 in 2020 to an 89% increase in 2021 with 1,672 deaths. Texans with opioid addictions that cannot receive a prescription for pain medications “may acquire illegal opioids like fentanyl or commit suicide,” to end their suffering from pain. In compliance with Texas SB-629 effective immediately to be signed into law requires
The TMA state legislative recommends a variety of solutions including a review on the current laws for pain and non-pain management clinics certifications, improving the state prescription monitoring program (PMP), improve data collection to identify who may be at risk, educating the public on opioid initiatives that demonstrate side-effects by reducing overdoses by making naloxone accessible “over-the-counter” and “legalizing fentanyl test strips” to identify the presence of fentanyl in prescription medications.
“As you know, opioids [are] becoming quite addictive here across the state,” said Bill Roberts. “We just need to be prepared as best as we can.”
In other business, the SHAC committee also recommended adding an additional 20 minute recess to the Pre-K through 5th grade elementary campuses across the district for the 2024-2025 school year. Members of the board like Dr. Karin-Olson Williams and Cathy Schweitzer, an alumnus of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) with a BA in criminology and corrections, an MA in Criminal Justice, an active supporter of the Special Olympics and a member of University Heights Baptist Church were all in favor of moving this action to the forefront.
“Can we not look at doing this for the next school year? An extra 20 minutes for the pre-k and elementary, just to get that going? I think that recess is a big, big break for kids,” said Schweitzer.
Roberts told the board that since it was only Scott Johnson Elementary surveying 51 staff members out of 80, to do it right, time is needed.
“I think that everyone came into the agreement that they’re going to have two new principles coming on board here and to just take the time so that everything lines up, that would be the recommendation,” Roberts said. “You’ve got to give up something if you’re gonna put twenty minutes in there.”
Dr. Olson Williams was elected to the board in 2005, serving as president from 2009-2012, and received her M.D. at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Olson Williams agreed with Schweitzer.
“I’m not a teacher, just a person in the world but, I’ve spent some time around children and when you think that you have to give something up, you know to get a rest, you usually get more back from that than what you actually might be losing,” she said.
The overall importance from the board was not to lose the emphasis on the importance of rest for the children and still not upset the current curriculum.
“I can see [where] with two principles coming in, and you’re still trying to figure out the four of those campuses,” said Board Member J.T. Langley, a former department chairman of Lee College, an SHSU alumnus with a B.S. in horticulture and certified horticulture instructor at Texas A&M.
“I think it’s a very positive thing that’s gonna happen for us, but I kind of agree with the committee that it probably needs to happen when we make that total transition.”
The motion passed with a seven to four vote.
“It’s a hot topic but in a good way,” said Roberts, assuring the board that the momentum isn’t lost by waiting until the 2024-2025 school year. “I think they [the commitee] know that things are kinda lining up right, where we go into four elementary buildings for pre-K through 5, it makes sense to do that.”
For the monthly Digital Report, Media Director Matthew Lahey introduced two summer promotional videos, one reintroducing the Summer Feeding Program, for 2023 serving free breakfasts and lunches for children under age 18, with the Green Hornet bus adding the Huntsville Library as a new stop. Children do not have to be an ISD member to qualify.
“Whether you’re at one of our camps during summer school, or at that Summertime classic HEAP (Huntsville Enrichment Activity Program), our Child Nutrition Department is here to serve you,” said Lahey in the promo.
The district “will do a deeper dive” into the Children’s nutrition program at the July 20 meeting. The other is for the Huntsville ISD sports complex sponsorships for local businesses.
On the consent agenda, one of the topics under consideration was for a new HHS-CTE course in Foundations of Restaurant management. The object of the state’s certification is to provide “high quality food safety education and training for the restaurant and food service industry.”
According to the Texas office of the comptroller, with Texas hospitality and tourism in the food and service industry increasing in jobs especially for women, hospitality and leisure makes up 51 about percent of the 1.3 million jobs out of the 57.9 billion of Texas gross state product (GSP). The Texas Workforce Commission reported that February 2022-2023, the super sector added 87,500 more jobs to the state, a 6.4 percent increase.
With the new demand for new employment in the super sector, ServSafe manager training and certification testing locations are applied at the Local Texas Restaurant Association in major metropolitan areas in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.
Candidates for certification must be 16 years of age or older.
To order online materials for testing resources, visit servsafe.com.
