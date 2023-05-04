Sundance Head brings soul country to Rather Park
Jason “Sundance” Head is a country music singer and songwriter with an astounding amount of soul. When he sang “Stormy Monday” for the judges of American Idol in 2007, Simon Cowell was the first person to say “Wow”. He went on to proclaim Sundance was probably one of the best voices they heard on the audition tour that year, in every way.
When he belted out Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” at his blind audition for The Voice, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton turned around less than 30 seconds into the song. Not only was Sundance the champion of Season 11, he had five songs hit the charts that year. He released a collection of songs from the show and was added to Shelton’s 2017 tour.
The award winning singer will kick off the Main Street Music Series at 7:30 p.m. on May 13 at Rather Park.
The concert coincides with Wine Down Whiskey Up, which is an annual event in its 12th year.
According to Director of Economic Development Tammy Gann, “The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is excited to host live music this summer from May to August. The music performances are scheduled to follow the Second Saturday events hosted by the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance, which is a great opportunity for everyone to explore the variety of goods and services downtown.”
Sundance is looking forward to playing on the new stage at Rather Park. He’s been performing since he was a child, starting with his father Roy Head, most known for his hit song “Treat Her Right”. Sundance grew up attending rehearsals at his father’s studio in Porter, not quite grasping the level of musical celebrity that was part of his daily life. He just picked up their instruments while they were on break and learned to play.
He started writing songs and playing in bands while attending New Caney high school, and by the time he was 21 he was writing songs for Dusty Hill of ZZ Top.
But it wasn’t until he landed the audition for American Idol that the rest of the world became aware of his talent.
He recorded his first EP at Lone Wolf Records in Austin in 2010 and released two more albums before winning The Voice. He turns his life into songs, from arguments and loss to love and success, each one gives the listener an inside understanding of his journey.
It’s been full of hills and valleys, but his wife has always had his back, regardless of the situation.
He and Misty have been together for 25 years and she is the inspiration behind a lot of his songs. She is the person who encouraged him to try out for both talent shows.
Those experiences taught him a lot. The biggest lesson he gained from American Idol was how much more he needed to learn about the music business.
“It’s 95% failure. It’s what you do with the other 5% that really matters. I have a lot of respect for older artists who recorded and toured under labels for years without making any money.” said Sundance. “Even getting radio play back then was only for an elite group, and none of them wanted to share how to do it. These days you no longer have to sell your soul to survive.”
Technology and social media have made a big difference for musicians over the last two decades. Even though streaming platforms have allowed easy access, they have also saturated the market.
“The positive side of that is how much good music is out there. The younger generation wants the real stuff. The industry is getting back to songwriting and storytelling, which is the most important thing, in my opinion,” said Sundance.
Meeting the songwriter behind many of country music’s biggest names has turned out to be a wellspring of opportunity for both of them. Dean Dillon was impressed with Sundance after hearing him on The Voice and knew he wanted to work with him under his label Wildcatter Records.
Dillon produced the 2019 album “Stained Glass and Neon”. This collection of songs took Sundance’s soulful voice to the upper echelon. Not only did Sundance learn a new formula for songwriting, he was also exposed to some of the best writers in the business. Dillon hand picked songs for Sundance that stretched his vocal range and talent even further.
Then the pandemic happened. Like many musicians, covid tested Sundance’s sense of purpose and his ability to write.
His father passed away and his mother went into hospice. He went from touring full time to not working at all. He was invited to join a sequestered songwriters club, and he wrote a song each week for almost nine months.
Then Misty surprised him by purchasing studio time at Stormy Cooper Media, which he considers to be the best recording studio in Houston. He already had enough material for an EP, which he recorded in a day.
When he learned he had four more days to play, he wrote seven more songs in a single evening. They were all about losing his father, who was his best friend and mentor.
The result is called “Starting Again”, and the phoenix on the cover heralds his current rise to the top. Released in the fall of 2022, the album is about his family. “21” is about his brother, and his favorite song to play live. ”Baby” is a love letter to his daughter, and “The Moment” is another hit for Misty.
“Come to Me” (If Ever You Get Lonely) was originally written by Gene Price and made popular by Aretha Franklin. Of all the songs his father ever recorded, this was Sundance’s favorite. It’s one of many times he has taken a classic from the past and given it the kind of soul magic that only he can deliver.
“I quit drinking, and without that liquid courage, I have learned to play my songs all over again. I feel unstoppable. They’re as real and raw as it gets,” said Sundance.
The Main Street Music Series is free to attend, and the guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and coolers. Tap Truck Outlaws will be available on-site with adult beverages for purchase.
For more about the artist , go to https://sundancehead.com/about/. To purchase tickets to Wine Down Whiskey Up, visit https://www.huntsvilledba.com/events/wine-down-whiskey-up.
