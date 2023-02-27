The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library is presenting a women’s history exhibit that will open in the rotunda on Wednesday, March 1. “Ladies of Influence” was created by Curator of Exhibits Jude Routh and installed with the help of SHSU intern Miranda Bailon. This is an expansion of past exhibits on important women of Texas, showcasing those who most impacted the life of General Sam Houston.
In his inaugural speech in December of 1842, Sam Houston credited women with being a force that propelled him and the evolution of Texas.
“Oh, it is woman that makes the hero. It is she that instills the fire of patriotism. It is she who inspires the generous and noble purpose that animates the bosom of man,” said Houston.
After the death of Houston’s father, his mother Elizabeth Paxton Houston moved their family west from Virginia to Maryville, Tenn.
After the arduous journey with her nine children, she established a farm and acquired interest in a general store.
Sam said “She was a heroine; an extraordinary woman, gifted with intellectual and moral qualities, which elevated her above most of her sex. “
Many historians agree that when he enlisted in the army at age 20, she gifted him a plain gold ring that he wore until his death. The single word engraved on the inside was Honor, a constant reminder of how he should conduct himself. She also gave him a musket and a comment that spoke to the kind of courage she expected from her sons:
“My son, take this musket and never disgrace it: for remember, I had rather all my sons should fill one honorable grave than that one of them should turn his back to save his life. Go, and remember, too, that while the door of my cabin is open to brave men, it is eternally shut against cowards.”
Houston was a romantic, always seeming to find love, but it would take him decades to settle down. Each woman who captured his heart left a mark, including the matriarchs who built a solid foundation for his family and the daughters he would have in later years.
His first marriage to Eliza Allen remains a mystery, the details of which are largely unknown. Rumor has it that she was in love with another man and only married Houston to please her parents, who were wealthy and politically connected. After eleven weeks, they parted ways and never spoke publicly about the circumstances. Images of Allen are almost nonexistent, but Routh found one among the museum’s extensive archives, providing a rare glimpse of his first wife.
After resigning from the governorship of Tennessee, Houston went to live among the Cherokee, where he met a young native woman named Talahina Rogers. She was the daughter of a wealthy Scots trader and the niece of a Cherokee Chief. “Tiana” was only ten years old when Houston walked into their village carrying a copy of “The Iliad” in one hand and a rifle in the other.
Houston was adopted by the chief and given his native name “The Raven’’. When “Tiana” was older they married and managed the Neosho Wigwam trading post. This furthered his ties with native tribes, gaining much respect among their leaders and establishing relationships that would later bring aid to the revolution. When he left to liberate Texas in 1832, “Tiana” chose to remain with her tribe.
The following year Houston met Anna Raguet in Nacogdoches. She was his solace during the most tumultuous years of the Texas Revolution. He sent her countless gifts and letters over their five year courtship, including oak leaves from the Battle of San Jacinto, symbolically known as the “laurels of victory”. In Houston’s absence, she fell in love with the courier of their correspondence and eloped to marry him.
In 1939, he met Margaret Moffett Lea at an Alabama strawberry festival. Against the advice of his friends, they married in 1840 and she gave him eight children over their 23 year marriage. She inspired him to go to church and stop drinking, which gave him the focus he needed to attend to his duties during his 13 years as a U.S. Senator.
During these years, Eliza Revel, who came with Margaret from Marion, Alabama, was the cook and caretaker of the family. Margaret’s mother Nancy Lea was a woman much like Houston’s. Routh affectionately calls her “General Lea” for her ability to run establish and run a cotton plantation in Alabama while her husband served as a preacher. She often sent supply wagons with food and other necessities to assist the Houston family.
Houston’s daughters not only shaped him as a man and a father, they each carried on his legacy in their own unique way. Nancy Elizabeth Houston raised her siblings after the death of Margaret and taught classes at the Methodist Church in Georgetown. Margaret “Maggie” Lea purchased the home where her siblings would be raised along with her own five children.
Antionette Power Houston attended Baylor and Austin Female College and was a poet and published author. After her death, her funeral was held at the Alamo. Mary William Houston was the postmistress of Abilene for 22 years.
Routh has plans to expand this new addition into a traveling exhibit that includes other pivotal women who were contemporaries of Sam Houston, outside of his personal life.
To see the exhibit, visit the museum during regular open hours Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 936-294-1832.
