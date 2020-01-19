Murray celebrates 100th birthday

An icon in the Huntsville community recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in Bastrop.
Bess Murray was born in Huntsville in Jan. 1920. She spent the majority of her life in Huntsville with her parents Ross and Patsy Woodall — the former owners of The Item. Putting out the paper was a family affair and her mother put she and her siblings to work getting out the paper in all aspects of the job. Even as a small child, she was type setting.
In 1941 Murray graduated from Sam Houston State University and began her career as a school teacher that spanned 46 years. She began her teaching career in Yoakum, but found she did not like being away from her mother and quickly moved back to Huntsville.
She taught school both in the Huntsville and Aldine School districts. After retiring from Huntsville ISD, system she taught for six years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
During this time she met and married the late Frank Murray who, with his brother Cecil, owned the Murray Insurance agency. She raised two children the late Lawson Murray and Melissa Murray. She has two grandchildren, David Gibbs and Jonathan Wright.
Murray was also a volunteer at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital and a member of the Huntsville United Methodist Church.
On January 11, 2020 a birthday celebration was given to Murray, where she was surrounded by her family and friends in Bastrop. She now resides in Bastrop, with her grandson David and wife Denise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.