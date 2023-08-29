On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, the Walker County Sheriff's Office received information from the Houston Police Department about a missing person in the area.
Upon a coordinated investigation, a person was found deceased in the 100 block of Pinedale Road. The investigation is being worked as a homicide with the Houston Police Department, DPS Texas Rangers, and Walker County Sheriff's Office detectives.
Identification of the deceased is being withheld until notification of next of kin.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
