Mums the word for your fall landscape

We went from ‘Sweattember’ to ‘Hottober’ in two seconds flat. Then a Northern breeze brought us wind and chill for a couple of days. However, this is Texas, so the forecast is predicted to be back to the 80 degree temperatures for a bit. These conditions drive homeowners and flower fanciers to looking for plants that can put up with this weather nonsense.
I’ve found some tried and true plants over the years that can handle most of this, and almost all of them look great either in a flower bed or a container. Do remember that the type of container can make a difference to the roots of a plant. So I won’t suggest metal containers be used for fall/winter flowering plants. My favorite blossom to kick off the fall color in my landscape are the garden mums.
Fall garden mums (Chrysanthemum) are almost everywhere right now. Farmer’s markets, grocery stores, florists, big box stores and garden centers all have mums in various stages of bloom and a wide variety of colors. The term, garden mum, applies to chrysanthemum cultivars that will flower naturally in Texas. Most are early enough to avoid a heavy frost. Some may be ‘hardy’, but that term isn’t used as much anymore since hardiness of mum cultivars may vary greatly.
When choosing a potted mum, don’t rush to buy the plant in full flower. This is a common mistake homeowners often make. Look for the plants that are in ‘breaking bud’. This means that the bud isn’t closed up tight, but that you can see a hint of color of the petals before the plant fully opens. Your color will last longer by choosing these plants. If you are a seasoned gardener, you might want to buy in ‘tight bud’. Remember, sometimes the color listed on the tag isn’t always on point if you buy tight bud.
Garden mums require a minimum amount of care and do well even under some changing conditions. There are cultivars (varieties) with color that range from white to yellow, pink, purple, bronze, red and all the tones in between. To have a more interesting collection of mums, choose various types such as: anemones, pompons, daisy (singles), spiders, and cushion. The various textures will add interest to your landscape. You may want to stay in the same color family if you are working with different textures.
If you are transferring your mums from pot to the garden soil, the area should be well-drained. Sunlight is also a must, so no dark corners. Spacing a minimum 18 to 24 inches apart for good air circulation and room to fill out. More vigorous varieties may need 30 to 36 inches of space. Plant them at the same depth that they were growing in their containers and no deeper. Always water well after planting either in the ground or a container.
You should consider the garden chrysanthemum as an annual flower. When a hard frost bites the blooms off, remove them from the garden. Occasionally mums will come up the next spring if just the tops of the frostbitten plants are cut off. I have done this with several garden mums. As a general rule, they will never come back as full, or as large as the original plant. So I consider them as annuals, but I am always surprised when a stem or two of the original plant pokes its head up with a couple flowers in the following fall.
Mums often look good in a bed or set of containers as a block of color. However, you may want to try other plants in the container or beds to show off the mum’s color. I have always liked the silver color and texture of Lamb’s ear with a darker mum’s bloom (reds or burgundy). Planting spikey snapdragons behind a full, rounded mum can add some dramatic interest. Some other ideas include pale yellow or light purple mums in the landscape with ornamental kale for a great color punch and texture. In a container, bright yellow or light orange mums look great with Creeping Jenny (usually a lime green color) spilling over.
Planting mums along a rock wall creates a great contrast. Look for interesting containers to make your chosen mum’s color pop. Try a green or turquoise container with a yellow or white mum.
For more information on choosing a garden mum or companion plants, contact the Walker County Master Gardeners at 936-435-2426 at the Walker County AgriLife Office. Gardeners are typically ‘in’ on Thursday mornings to answer questions. You may also send an email to: walkercomg@gmail.com.
The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. WalkerCoTxAgrilife has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
