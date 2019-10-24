No injuries were reported after a shootout in east Huntsville
Authorities say that an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from his vehicle into a local residence around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive. Police were notified from a neighbors who reported that multiple shots were being fired.
The suspects in the vehicle and the home both fled the scene prior to police arriving.
“We have several eyewitnesses and are currently investigating the situation,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have suspects in mind, and once the investigation is complete we will make the proper arrest.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
