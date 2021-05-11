Huntsville police say that at least 13 shots from a single suspect was fired into a residence and vehicle late Sunday night.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Boettcher Mill Rd. around 9:38 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired.
When police investigated, they found more than 13 bullet holes in the residence and several additional shots in the victim’s vehicle. Police say that the victim’s were able to flee and no one was injured.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes says that the suspect — described as an Hispanic male in his early 20s — is still at-large. He noted that officers are currently casing the area to seek any leads.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.