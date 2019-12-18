Firefighters worked to put out flames at a two story home in Pine Prairie early Wednesday morning.
Around 6:15 a.m., Wednesday, multiple fire departments responded to a home in the 800 block of FM 980 with heavy smoke being reported. Engine 620 with the Huntsville Fire Department was the first truck to arrive, and quickly rang a second alarm to bring more manpower and apparatuses to the northern Walker County residence. A third alarm was ultimately called, bringing in fire crews from Dodge, Thomas Lake Road and New Waverly.
Crabbs Prairie VFD officials said that crews worked for hours to bring the fire under control. They will also be revisiting the scene several times throughout the day and night to ensure the fire does not rekindle.
The family’s church, Covenant Fellowship, is currently taking donations on their behalf. Donations can be made at the church or online by visiting cfhuntsville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.