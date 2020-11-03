Pat and Dee.jpg

Dee Howard Mullins and Pat Graham have won seats on the Huntsville City Council. 

Mullins was re-elected to a second term, after defeating Jeff Bradley with 48.29% of the vote. Graham will be a newcomer to the city council, after defeated incumbent Mari Montgomery with 49.59%. 

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Dee Howard Mullins 5,19348.29
Jeff H. Bradley 4,587 42.65

COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Pat Graham  5,33349.59
Mari Montgomery  4,43841.27

