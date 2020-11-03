Dee Howard Mullins and Pat Graham have won seats on the Huntsville City Council.
Mullins was re-elected to a second term, after defeating Jeff Bradley with 48.29% of the vote. Graham will be a newcomer to the city council, after defeated incumbent Mari Montgomery with 49.59%.
See current results below.
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Dee Howard Mullins
|5,193
|48.29
|Jeff H. Bradley
|4,587
|42.65
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Pat Graham
|5,333
|49.59
|Mari Montgomery
|4,438
|41.27
