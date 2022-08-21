Nicole Boston celebrated joining the Chamber of Commerce family Friday, Aug. 12 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony in the chamber conference room. She was joined by her husband Barnard Boston, Pastor of West Side Church of God in Christ in Trinity, and her daughter Madison Boston, who is a Huntsville High School senior and Drum Major.
Boston started her business about three years ago and continues to expand. You won’t find her in a brick and mortar shop, because her business comes to the customer. The jewelry line she sells from Paparazzi Accessories is primarily sold at home parties. Hostesses get free gifts and additional bonuses for every friend who signs up to host a party.
“I really enjoy this business,” said Boston, who has been selling the line for three years. She can hold the event at a private residence, or host the party online via Zoom or with Facebook Messenger. The ideal number of guests is five to ten people but there is no limit, and Boston is willing to travel outside the immediate area to serve clients.
“Paparazzi has been in business for ten years. As we speak, they are integrating a new point of sale system that will allow vendors to expedite orders and keep better track of inventory,” said Boston. She originally learned about Paparazzi from a friend at her salon and has grown her business gradually over the last few years.
“We are happy to be members of the chamber,” said Boston. “We are grateful to be here to explore more opportunities.” She and her family have participated at events for the Downtown Business Alliance, New Waverly Market Days, and the Rosenwald Earth Day Celebration and they are seeking more vending opportunities in the community.
Boston is employed at SHSU as an administrative associate in the Department of Education. She has been working on her Masters in higher education administration and is set to graduate next August. Her daughter Madison will graduate from Huntsville High next May.
Chamber CEO Ray Hernandez and his team extended a warm welcome to Boston and her family, presenting them with gifts that represent the elements of support that the chamber extends: membership and marketing, and mentorship through access to the knowledge of seasoned business owners and professionals.
To book a party or find out more about the business, visit mrsjsjewelry.com or contact Nicole Boston at 936-730-4451. For more information on joining the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us/ or call 936-295-8113.
