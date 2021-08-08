Even before anyone knew anything about the project, James Gunn seemed like a perfect fit for a “Suicide Squad” movie. Like his “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, Suicide Squad – a DC Comics team composed of supervillains who take on deadly missions for the U.S. government in exchange for reduced prison sentences – is tailor-made for stories about endeang misfits on redemption journeys, and the comic book nature of the story means Gunn can push his sense of action-comedy as far as he dares. Throw in Warner Brothers’ decision to let Gunn make the film R-rated, and it all felt like a perfect match.
The thing about perfect matches, though, is that they all come down to chemistry. What looks right on paper can go completely wrong in its execution if someone’s confidence is off, if there’s a sense of sleepwalking through the whole thing, or if someone involved simply isn’t throwing off sparks at the same level as everyone else. It’s very tricky to find something that looks right and feels right at the same time, and the biggest question hovering over Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” was whether he could manage to do both.
Now, the film is here, and it’s clear we had nothing to worry about. With “The Suicide Squad,” Gunn is well aware that he’s playing to his own filmmaking strengths, but he never gives in to resting on his laurels or falling back on comfortable territory. The result is one of the most refreshing comic book movies in years, a film as twisted as it is heartwarming.
The setup is fairly simple, and follows the classic Suicide Squad premise of getting bad guys to do ostensibly good work in the name of a little less time in jail. This time around, hard-nosed Task Force X leader Amanda Waller (the sublime Viola Davis) is recruiting a crew of old and new Squad members to head to a fictional South American country and destroy a laboratory that holds secrets which could change the balance of power across the world. Joining the squad for this deadly trip are mainstays like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) as well as newcomers like the marksman known as Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the deranged Captain America-like figure Peacemaker (John Cena), the sensitive but strange Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior) and the perpetually glum Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). Together, they’ll either save the world or die trying.
Though these characters are clearly among the major players, Gunn goes to great lengths to pad out his ensemble with a mix of big and small names, then lets you know he means business right away with a carnage-packed opening sequence that instills a “no one is safe” mindset in the viewer. Other action films of this type (including the previous “Suicide Squad” film) might kill of one character fairly early on to create the illusion of danger, but here Gunn shatters any sense of certainty right from the start, and that’s a key ingredient to the film’s success.
From there, bolstered by all manner of deranged action setpieces (another of the film’s key characters is a giant shark-man voiced by Sylvester Stallone, and no I’m not kidding), Gunn creates one of the most unpredictable environments in modern action movie history, while never straying from a storytelling framework that still manages to deliver on what audiences expect from this kind of project.
But it’s not just the sense of danger permeating the film and its characters that allows Gunn to go above and beyond even what he did with Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. There’s a sense throughout “The Suicide Squad” that absolutely no one involved, even the people behind the camera, knows what’s going to happen next, and I don’t mean in terms of poor planning. The film is engineered so cleverly, and seeds its emotional and logistical payoffs so effortlessly, that sometimes it hardly feels like a film at all. It’s more like a friend telling you a story with breathless, boundless energy, and that gives it a certain level of gritty grace even in its most well-crafted, highly engineered moments of action and visual effects.
But then, Gunn goes beyond even this sense of unpredictability and pushes “The Suicide Squad” to greatness through impressive, satisfying character work. Everyone in the cast is pulling their weight, from steadfast action heavyweights like Elba to scene-stealers like Dastmalchian and Melchior, and through it all Gunn is subtly weaving certain emotional strands together. You can see the strings sometimes, but you can never quite tell when they’re going to braid together into something more until it’s already happening, right in front of you. It’s a deft, next-level handling of action storytelling that proves Gunn is still capable of more in an arena he’d seemingly already conquered.
“The Suicide Squad” has what it takes, from big action movie moments to bits of deranged comedy, to satisfying comic book movie fans simply looking for an R-rated good time. There’s stuff in this movie that will make you cringe even as you’re doubled over with laughter, to be sure, but what makes this the kind of film audiences will keep coming back to is the sense of emotional range woven through the whole thing. Come for the explosions and the jokes, stay for the heartwarming exploration of what even the most shattered people have to offer the world.
—
‘The Suicide Squad’ is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.
