Labor Day weekend has come and gone, which means we’re officially making the final turn into the home stretch on 2023. In the movie world, that means the time is coming for all the studios to roll out the best they’ve got, the stuff that will be talked-about and noticed when awards season hits at the end of the year. For us as viewers, that means a lot of good stuff to see, and only a short time in which to see it.
There are, of course, dozens of films coming out over the next few months that might prove worth your time, but for my money, these are the ones you absolutely can’t miss. Here are the 10 films I’m most looking forward to this fall.
‘She Came to Me’ (October 6)
An all-star cast led by Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway star in the latest film from writer/director Rebecca Miller, and based on everything I’ve seen and heard, this one is can’t-miss. “She Came to Me” follows a frustrated composer (Dinklage), his therapist wife (Hathaway), and an unlikely woman (Tomei) who will upset the balance of their lives even as she brings the composer the kind of music he’s never been able to hear before. Part comedy, part love triangle drama, it looks like a terrific showcase for all three stars.
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (October 13)
This film won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which automatically makes it a film to watch for. Its star, Sandra Huller, is also one of the most acclaimed actresses on the planet right now, and then there’s its story, which sets “Anatomy of a Fall” up as a must-see thriller. The film follows a writer (Huller) who’s suspected in the death of her husband, who might have accidentally fallen from a balcony, might have jumped, or might have been pushed. I can’t wait to find out the answer.
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (October 20)
I’m a Martin Scorsese superfan, so any new film with his name on it is enough to get me in the door, but even by Scorsese standards “Killers of the Flower Moon” feels ambitious. The film follows the true story of the 1920s, as chronicled in the book of the same name by David Grann, and packs a cast led by Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro. A chronicle of American greed, anger, and original sin, it’s the latest from our finest filmmaker, so you definitely want to make time for it.
‘The Holdovers’ (October 27)
For the first time since “Sideways,” director Alexander Payne and star Paul Giamatti are back together for a comedy that’s already winning hearts on the festival circuit. Set at a boarding school in the 1970s, the film follows Giamatti as he plays an unlikable professor forced to stay behind for holiday break with the few stragglers who must stay there with him. What they discover about each other, and about life, is the stuff of coming-of-age comedy dreams.
‘May December’ (November 17)
Director Todd Haynes is always a filmmaker worth watching, and this time around he’s teamed up with stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman for what promises to be a fascinating and thought-provoking exploration of a very particular kind of relationship. Portman plays an actress who’s researching the role of a woman who fell in love with a much younger man. Fortunately for her, that woman (Moore) and her younger man are still together, and finally ready to talk about their bond. I don’t know what happens next, but I want to find out.
‘Napoleon’ (November 22)
Ridley Scott is a master of the historical epic, which means that as soon as he signed on to tell the story of Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power in France, I was in. Throw in a cast led by Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and the great Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon’s wife, Empress Josephine, and I just can’t wait.
‘Maestro’ (November 22)
Already earning festival praise after its premiere just days ago, “Maestro” is director and star Bradley Cooper’s epic portrait of the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper himself will play Bernstein, while Carey Mulligan is set to earn lots of awards recognition as Bernstein’s wife Felicia. It’s not the only 20th century biopic coming to theaters this fall, but it just might be the biggest.
‘Saltburn’ (November 24)
“Promising Young Woman” writer and director Emerald Fennell returns with her next feature, and it looks just as enticing as her last, but in a completely different way. Named for the massive estate where the film takes place, “Saltburn” follows two friends (Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi), one rich and one less privileged, as they head to the rich one’s family estate for the summer. What happens there is strange, seductive, and life-changing for both of them. Fennell alone is reason enough to be excited here, but Keoghan has rapidly become one of the most fascinating actors working right now, so I’m also eager to see what he does with a meaty project like this one.
‘Poor Things’ (December 8)
The last time Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone worked together, they gave us “The Favourite,” a towering and delightfully strange film. Now, with “Poor Things,” they’re poised to do it again. Starring Stone as a young woman brought back from the dead by a mad scientist, the film is both a riff on “Frankenstein” and a narrative all its own, and it’s already earning massive festival acclaim.
‘Ferrari’ (December 25)
Michael Mann has been waiting decades to make a feature film about the life and work of Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Italian car manufacturer. Now, he’s finally made it happen, and this Christmas we get to see it. Starring Adam Driver in the title role, and featuring Mann’s usually attention to detail, it’s bound to be one of the year’s most thrilling features, and a major topic of discussion when it’s time to give out awards.
