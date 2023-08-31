Sometimes all you need to make your movie compelling is the right actor tuned into their performance in just the right way. The compositions can be a little off, the story a little wobbly, but with just one performance, certain actors can mesmerize audiences, keeping them hooked to the very end.
Though you might not have thought about it lately, Hilary Swank is one of those actors. The two-time Oscar winner from films like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby” can, with the right role, still deliver a simmering powerhouse of a performance, and if you pay attention, you’ll see her doing it time and again even in smaller projects.
“The Good Mother,” a new crime drama from director and co-writer Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, is one of those projects. An intriguing small-scale thriller with a solid premise and some beautiful camerawork, it’s not the kind of movie that necessarily needs Swank to save it, but her work is strong enough to reveal that, if necessary, she absolutely could.
Swank is the title mother, a widowed journalist named Marissa who hits the bottle hard between shifts at the local Albany, New York newspaper, where she’s been struggling to deliver new writing since her husband’s death. It’s clear right away that she’s someone whose world has already fallen apart once, and just as we meet her, it falls apart again with the death of her son, a drug addict who struggled to get things together and drifted away from his mother after stealing things to fund his habit.
But Marissa’s out to do more than grieve. With her son’s death comes a mystery, a drug-fueled web of deceit that may or may not lead back to his best friend (Hopper Penn) and a mysterious new drug supplier who’s marketing their stuff through town.
When her surviving, police officer son (Jack Reynor) urges her to step back from the investigation and simply take time to grieve, Marissa forms a new, unlikely bond with Paige (Olivia Cooke), her lost son’s pregnant girlfriend, to get to the bottom of his murder.
Watch enough crime dramas and you’ve heard this story before, it’s true, but that doesn’t stop Joris-Peyrafitte from imbuing “The Good Mother” with enough personality to make you forget its reliance on formulas.
The film is set in Albany in 2016, amid a surge in dangerous drugs moving into town, a change in the way the news business works in the city, and rising economic uncertainty. The film touches on all of this and more, but what really stands out to me about its individualized approach to these themes is the way that Albany becomes a character.
Joris-Peyrafitte’s camera picks out key landmarks, quirks in the landscape, places where the crumbling old city blends with the worlds of the people just trying to build a life there, and it’s genuinely impressive how much he’s able to achieve with the visual palette of the piece alone.
Then comes Swank, who approaches Marissa with the quiet fury of a veteran. She spends much of the film doing the difficult work of reacting to the more flashy characters around her, well played by Reynor and Cooke, but even when she says nothing, she says a lot.
In some of the film’s more striking moments, Joris-Peyrafitte chooses to frame his star in a wide, distant shot, a cold observer in an unforgiving world. In these moments, Swank is allowed to tell us what Marissa is going through with her entire body, showing the strain of grief and the quiet determination to get answers with the way she extends her fingers, the way she walks, the way she sets her jaw against the darkness.
“The Good Mother” is not a great film. It’s a bit predictable, it never quite pushes things as far as you’d like them to go thematically, and it’s so focused on grit and atmosphere that sometimes the characters get lost.
But it is a solid, watchable little thriller, and it features a great performance from Swank, who reminds us that she’s still one of the best actors of her generation.
‘The Good Mother’ is in theaters Sept. 1.
