There’s a strange tendency, despite his incredible track record stretching back five decades, to write off Steven Spielberg as a great American filmmaker. Certainly everyone can agree that he’s a popular American filmmaker – perhaps the most popular to ever sit behind a camera – but when it comes to his artistic prowess, some people will meet you with a shrug. It’s as if he’s become so ubiquitous, so synonymous with blockbusters, that we take for granted the sheer mastery of his craft that got him there to begin with.
Spielberg can certainly still dazzle with setpieces and moments of elaborate staging, as last year’s “West Side Story” proved quite well, but despite a cultural tendency to treat him as popcorn filmmaker, he’s also a tremendously gifted visual storyteller in the most intimate, vital moments of his films. You remember “E.T.” because of the bicycle flying past the moon, but also because of those quiet moments of discovery in a child’s bedroom. You remember “Close Encounters” because of its phenomenal closing sequence, but also because of one man unraveling at the family dinner table. You remember “Saving Private Ryan” because of Omaha Beach, but also because of Tom Hanks’ hand trembling. Steven Spielberg is a master because he can do both, and he can do both because he understands the all-encompassing power of cinema better than almost any other major popular filmmaker working right now.
With “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical tale of an aspiring filmmaker and the family which surrounds him, the legendary director has crafted an entire film that reminds us not just of his capacity for soaring, deeply human moments of intimate reality, but also of his tremendous ability to place us in the hearts and minds of his characters no matter what they’re going through. Featuring a tremendous cast led by a radiant Michelle Williams, it’s a Spielberg masterwork, and a further reminder that one of our greatest filmmakers is still capable of sweeping us off our feet.
Much like Spielberg’s own life, “The Fabelmans” is the story of a boy who falls in love with movies at a very young age. Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord as a young boy) is skeptical of motion pictures at first, until his parents Burt (Paul Dano) and Mitzi (Michelle Williams) take him to see “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and his life is forever changes.
Before long, Mitzi begins to see a passion in her young son, and encourages him to start picking up a camera every time the spirit moves him.
Just a few years later, teenaged Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) finds movies are one of the rare constants in his life, as his father’s work as a computer engineer moves the Fabelman family around the country and his school life is often tumultuous. So, Sammy throws himself into his craft, but the older he gets, the more he realizes his passion starts to intersect with his own life, and the life of his family.
After years of training his eye, Sammy is able to see things no one else in his family, and sometimes even no one else in his circle of friends, can catch at first glance. What happens next is both an unshakable lesson in the power of movies, and a turbulent period in the life of the Fabelman family.
Many of the events in the film, right down to young Sammy’s attempts to recreate the train crash from “The Greatest Show on Earth” with his own model trains, are lifted directly from Spielberg’s childhood, the result of long conversations between the director and his co-writer for the film, the great Tony Kushner. Spielberg has been open about this from the beginning of “The Fabelmans,” and in some interviews he’s even been willing to give away key secrets of the family dynamic within the film, not to spoil the movie, but to highlight the ways in which the story of his family informed his own worldview as both a man and a director. In that sense, “The Fabelmans” often feels less like a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie and more like a naked attempt at processing the things that shaped one of our finest filmmakers, as he moves between invention and recreation, sculpting Sammy’s world with a careful eye while never losing sight of how reflective the film truly is.
And yet, “The Fabelmans” never turns into endless navel-gazing, because Spielberg is still Spielberg, and he knows how to make this entire narrative not just about himself, but about us. As Sammy’s life changes – through the uprooting of the family and through a changing relationship with both his parents and his trusted adult confidante, Uncle Benny (Seth Rogen) – so too does the look and texture of the film.
There’s warmth in the moments when the family is making everything work – underscored by Dano’s quiet brilliance and Williams’ cool fire – and a coldness when things start to go wrong, when things grow distant and people begin to shift before Sammy’s eyes. It’s a remarkably well-designed, well-composed film even by Spielberg standards, and that makes it compelling, verging on mesmeric.
But what stands out the most about “The Fabelmans,” what seems destined to make it a classic, is the way Spielberg plays with our understand of not just how movies work, but why movies work. In revisiting his own early work through the eyes of a fictionalized version of himself, Spielberg is able to turn the camera into not just a passive eye, but a means of voice, a way to show people what they’re missing, what’s been right in front of them this entire time. It’s a remarkable storytelling trick, and it makes “The Fabelmans” endlessly fascinating.
So yes, Steven Spielberg is one our greatest living filmmakers well beyond his capacity for blockbuster spectacle, and “The Fabelmans” is proof. It’s a special movie, one that seems destined to be a benchmark in a career full of benchmarks.
