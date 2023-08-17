Sometimes I feel like we're too hard on certain comedies, demanding that they somehow use their barrage of humor to turn into something revelatory beyond just an exercise in making an audience laugh. Yes, the right comedy can absolutely catapult an audience into an intellectual exercise even as they're wiping laugh-induced tears away, but there's also nothing wrong with a comedy that's just…well, a machine to make you giggle. Sometimes "Wouldn't it be funny if this happened?" is really all you need to build a story.
But even with that in mind, there are times when you can feel a movie getting bogged down in the simplicity of its own premise, losing its grip on any sense of a real story in favor of milking the same gags over and over again in different configurations. This doesn't necessarily render the movie unfunny, but it does leave us, as viewers, slightly adrift as the film peters out. "Strays," the new talking dogs comedy with an all-star cast and a solid laugh pedigree, is that kind of movie. It's not bad, and the cast is certainly having fun with the silliness of the setup, but it's the kind of movie you can feel slipping away, even when there's quite a ways to go until the credits.
Will Ferrell leads the voice cast as Reggie, a scrappy little dog who's convinced that his owner (Will Forte) is actually his best friend. In reality, Reggie's deadbeat owner can't stand the poor dog, and keeps trying to get rid of him by driving him out increasingly far from home and leaving him. On one of these excursions, while trying to find his way back, Reggie meets Bug (Jamie Foxx), a tough-talking stray who's all set to teach Reggie that life without humans is the way things were meant to be. But when Reggie decides his best path is actually to go home and get revenge on the man who abandoned him, Bug agrees to tag along, bringing his friends Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park) along for the ride.
If this all feels a little close to previous, wholesome talking animal movies like "Homeward Bound" to you, that's exactly the point. Director Josh Greenbaum and screenwriter Dan Perrault are playing with those rhythms, as well as the rhythms of films like "Lady and the Tramp" and "Oliver and Company," to sell the overall vibe of their story. That means that all the expected beats are there – there are mean dogs who intrude on the adventure, human animal control officers who pose a threat, and even a love story between two of the pooches – while Reggie makes his way back home. That sense of narrative understanding on behalf of the filmmakers means that "Strays" is both easy to watch and smart enough to avoid overstaying its welcome, with a runtime of just 90 minutes.
And when it's working, it's also very funny, if you like the kind of raunchy gags the film's trailers have promised. There are lots of jokes about the bodily functions of dogs, about how they hate mailmen, and about their fundamental misunderstandings of human behavior, and even the ones that don't necessarily land all that well are given some lift by the sheer comedic force of the cast. It's certainly not everyone's cup of tea, but if R-rated comedies are the kind of thing you're into, you'll have a reasonably good time. Even as the film is flagging, Ferrell, Forte, Foxx, Fisher, and Park make you feel like you're in safe hands.
But make no mistake, the film does flag. Though it has the benefit of a clear end goal in mind, "Strays" often finds itself somewhat lost as it tries to get to that end goal, recycling jokes and meandering arguments over the purpose of a dog's life in an effort to move the plot forward. The problem is, we can start to feel that sense of recycled humor, of spinning wheels just waiting to push ahead to the next thing. Even if you're having a good time with the movie – and I enjoyed myself well enough, all things considered – you start to feel like it's stretching, running out of ideas, and getting mired in the one-note jokes of its initial setup. "What if dogs cursed a lot?" is a funny idea, to be sure, but after seeing "Strays," I'm not sure it was a good enough idea to merit an entire film.
'Strays' is in theaters August 18.
