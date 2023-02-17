The “Ant-Man” films that make up one particular corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been characterized since their inception by a focus on the merging of action and comedy, a focus best summed up by the hiring of the always-charming Paul Rudd to play the title character. Marvel’s films tend to be lighter in tone in general, but even with that in mind there’s been an air of effervescence to Ant-Man that certain other franchises have never reached. They’re breezy, pleasant movies, even if they don’t pack the same level of storytelling substance that other Marvel entries have shouldered.
With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the third film in the series, Marvel and director Peyton Reed hoped to changed that by placing what’s basically the company’s next major villain introduction at the center of the film’s plot. This is not just another Ant-Man adventure that’s but a single piece in a larger universal puzzle. This is a stage-setter, kicking off the next several years of storytelling, and it has to do that while also working as a satisfying Ant-Man movie with all the bells and whistles we’ve come to expect on that front.
Happily, for the most part, “Quantumania” succeeds in this mission. The film is fun, fast-paced, doesn’t overstay its welcome, and still packs plenty of humor, while also loading down its story with a new sense of ambition and worldbuilding for the larger narratives still to come. But with that ambition comes certain tradeoffs, and when it comes to delivering a compelling story, the film does occasionally make the wrong choice.
The film picks up on Scott Lang (Rudd) as he adjusts to his new life as a celebrity in the wake of, you know, playing a key role in saving the whole world. He’s got a new memoir out, he gets to walk red carpets with his partner Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and he’s generally all-too-happy to be everyone’s favorite local hero. But things aren’t all great around the Lang house. His daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) is getting in trouble in pursuit of her own pet causes, and his mentor and sort-of-father-in-law Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) seems to be in on it.
Sadly, there’s not much time for Scott to sort all this out, because Cassie happens to have invented a new device that can access the Quantum Realm, the mysterious micro-dimension where Hank’s wife Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) spent 30 years in exile. It’s proof of her intelligence and promise, but it’s also a two-way communicator, and as soon as she switches it on, things get crazy. The Langs and the Pyms find themselves sucked into the Quantum Realm with no apparent route back, and that’s when Scott meets Kang (Jonathan Majors), a powerful, conquering ruler and explorer who’s hellbent on getting back to Earth, no matter what.
That’s a lot of plot information just to cover the setup, and it doesn’t even dig into the various subplots and bits of table-setting that are laced through the film’s two-hour runtime. There’s so much going on that it’s a wonder the film is two hours at all, and Reed doesn’t slow the film down for a second. Even when he’s digging into things like Kang’s backstory, Janet’s Quantum Realm secrets, and Cassie’s ambitions and goals as a person and possibly a fellow superhero, “Quantumania” pumps along at a furious pace, offering very little in the way of character breathing room. There’s a confidence to that kind of propulsive storytelling that makes it mostly work, and it’s all helped along by some dazzling visual effects and, of course, that classic Ant-Man reliance on humor.
But the film’s breakneck pace has its drawbacks, and its all-go-no-quit spirit leaves certain things to be desired. The Ant-Man films were often at their best when they were the story of a guy who just sort of fell into the superhero game, never quite getting it right, and that’s not the case here. Scott Lang is a superhero through and through, but Rudd’s still playing the “aw shucks” little guy trying to do what’s right, and there’s a discordant tone ringing through that lack of balance. It’s an imbalance that’s amplified by the film’s focus on the scope of the Quantum Realm, an incredible landscape filled with strange creatures and climates that just keeps getting weirder as the film goes on, and while Rudd does his best with what he’s given, it just feels jumbled in terms of a film focused specifically on Ant-Man.
The good news is that much of the film around Scott’s narrative works quite a bit better, particularly where Majors is concerned. After making his MCU debut in the Disney+ series “Loki,” he takes on an entirely different layer of gravitas and menace as this version of Kang, and it’s a joy to watch. His command of his voice, his body, the bittersweet madness in his eyes, it’s all top-notch, and that means we come away from the film eager to see as much of this character as Marvel wants to show us.
Majors’ film-stealing performance, coupled with the requisite humor and quite a few bits of Marvel Comics-infused strangeness, is enough to make “Quantumania” work on the level of pure popcorn entertainment, even if it never digs deeper. It’s a solid entry in the Marvel canon, but it still looks small when compared to some of its peers.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is in theaters February 17.
