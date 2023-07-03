Movie Review Netflix’ ‘Nimona’ is a joyous fantasy epic

There are a lot of stories out there getting a lot of mileage out of remixing various fantasy story elements. From Pixar’s “Onward” to DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” these films are successful in their mission to take the trappings of fairy tales and sword and sorcery epics and twist them into something new. It’s a way of breathing new life into old stories, yes, but when done right it’s also a way to say something new about the kinds of stories we’ve been telling each other for centuries.
“Nimona,” the new Netflix original animated film based on N.D. Stevenson’s graphic novel of the same name, is yet another remix of certain classic fairy tale tropes. You’ve got the kingdom in peril, the knight who sets out to prove himself, and even the creature who may or may not be a threat to the whole realm. But of course, the story is not going to go the way you think. With stunning animation, an incredible voice cast, and a story that will leave you spellbound, this is the kind of family fantasy epic that will you make think about old stories in new ways, even as it forges its own bold path.
Chloe Grace Moretz voices the title character, a girl who wanders through a magical city that’s a blend of futuristic tech and classic fantasy vibes, sowing chaos and a sense of impish fun wherever she goes. In this story, she first emerges at the side of Ballister (Riz Ahmed), a knight who sought to break new ground for commoners in the kingdom, but was instead turned into a fugitive when framed for a crime he didn’t commit. In Ballister, Nimona sees a fellow rogue, but Ballister is only out to prove his innocence and win back the loyalty of his best friend, Ambrosius (Eugene Lee Yang). To do this, he has to infiltrate the top levels of the kingdom’s government and find who framed him, and that’s a job he can only pull off with Nimona’s help.
The twist? Nimona’s not just a mischievous girl, but a shapeshifting entity of the kind that the realm has been fighting and warning against for centuries. Her very existence has deep ties to the history of the whole kingdom, the reasons why a massive wall surrounds the city, and much more, which means that she’s for all intents and purposes Public Enemy Number One in ways that even Ballister is not. Together, they both have to come to terms with how the rest of the world sees them, how they see themselves, and what they can do about both.
All of this is built on a world that’s vibrant, kinetic, and full of wonderful design choices. Blending sci-fi elements like hover bikes and flying cars with fantasy stalwarts like swords and castles isn’t an easy thing to do, particularly when you’re trying to make it look as seamless as possible, but directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane pull it off. The film looks very organic, like everything fell into place exactly as it should have in this realm over the course of centuries, and it provides a fascinating backdrop for the adventure to come. When we get in closer, and we examine the actual character designs of people like Nimona and Ballister, we see something even more fluid and exciting, a blend of old and new animation techniques that makes the film feel like nothing else you’ve seen before, while also imbuing it with a certain timelessness. Nimona’s shapeshifting sequences are especially well done, and the impression is somewhere between a Looney Tunes classic and “Into the Spider-Verse,” in a very good way.
The voice cast, of course, adds to this blend of old and new, as they’re able to instantly and memorably sell dialogue that feels like something you could overhear right now, blended with something you might hear in a “Lord of the Rings” movie. It’s a testament to the strength of Stevenson’s original storytelling, to be sure, but also a testament to Moretz, Ahmed, Yang, Beck Bennett, and the rest of the ensemble. From its animation to its sound design, “Nimona” just flows, and that makes it instantly endearing.
It also makes it the kind of film that can unabashedly and unreservedly get serious with the kind of story it’s telling. The best family films are often the ones who can find new and exciting ways to tell kids and adults alike that they’re not alone, that they have a place in the world no matter how hard that place may be to find. This is that kind of movie, and that message comes across with style, with humor, and most importantly, with joy. “Nimona” is a dazzler through and through, and it should not be missed.
‘Nimona’ premieres June 30 on Netflix.
