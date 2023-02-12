M. Night Shyamalan is a famously uneven filmmaker, so much so that even his most ardent defenders have trouble summoning the enthusiasm to defend things like “The Last Airbender” and “After Earth.” But over the years, even Shyamalan’s flops have often found their audience, from “Lady in the Water” to “The Happening,” and his best films have only grown in esteem, no matter where his career seems to be headed at any given time.
Shyamalan has achieved this in two ways. On the one hand, with films like “The Visit,” he returned to smaller-scale moviemaking with a renewed focus on the intimacy of a tightly wound thriller. On the other, he embraced his place as a director with clout who had the capacity and enthusiasm for taking big chances with his films, even on a small scale. In other words, Shyamalan realized that even if his films weren’t always the most warmly received, they never had to stop being interesting.
And “Knock at the Cabin,” Shyamalan’s 15th feature film as director, is very, very interesting. Based on the novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay (which is also very much worth your time), the film begins with an instantly gripping premise, then plays out like a home invasion thriller with much bigger stakes, exemplifying Shyamalan’s need to tell grand-scale stories in intimate settings. That intimacy, plus the work of a stellar cast, makes the film one of the director’s most fascinating efforts to date, one that keeps revealing new layers the longer it stays in your head.
Wen (Kristen Cui) and her fathers Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) are on vacation at a secluded cabin somewhere in Pennsylvania, enjoying the lake, the sun, and the surrounding woods. It’s all very picturesque, right up until four strangers show up, barge in, and take the family hostage. Led by the massive but sensitive Leonard (Dave Bautista), the quartet wields strange weapons and makes what sounds like an insane demand of the family: Willingly sacrifice one of their own, or humanity will be destroyed. Eric and Andrew, of course, dismiss this as absurd, and do their best to reason with their captors, to try to get them to leave. But as the quartet – which also includes Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird – pleads their case, and starts to get more desperate, news from the outside world trickles in, revealing that very apocalyptic events are indeed happening. Is it a coincidence, or has this family really been called upon to make an unthinkable choice to save the world?
If you’re a thriller fan, there’s an instant allure to this hook, and it’s easy to see why Shyamalan picked up Tremblay’s novel and chose to adapt it. What if you had to kill your spouse for the sake of all mankind, or your child, or you just had to sit by and do nothing, knowing the world would end, because you couldn’t bring yourself to end one life? These are meaty questions, made meatier by the debate within the film over whether or not Leonard and his collaborators are right, and Shyamalan milks them for all they’re worth. Right up until he doesn’t.
The good news is that, even when the film starts to lag, Shyamalan’s curious, adventurous camera never stops coming up with new ways to express what’s going on. At a time when so many blockbusters take the safe route with their camera work, making sure everything’s simply in focus, he’s a director who’s still capable of reminding us that we’re watching a movie full of interesting creative choices, and that alone makes his films worth watching. The problem is that the visual dynamism of the movie can only take you so far, and at a certain point the heavy themes of the film start to get away from Shyamalan. It starts to feel more like an exercise in sustained tension than an exercise in delivering a real payoff that lives up to the film’s dynamite kickoff. In the end, the third act is just…fine, and given what came before, that feels like a letdown.
What never lets us down, though, is the cast, led by Bautista’s indomitable presence. Even with talent like Groff, Grint, and Aldridge around him, all doing great work, he shines in this film, reminding us that he’s got dramatic chops far beyond what his projects have allowed him to play with up until now. It’s an exciting piece of work, and one worth watching.
In fact, “worth watching” might be the best descriptor of the entire film, even if the rest of it never quite lives up to the kind of work Bautista is delivering or the kind of setup Shyamalan is playing with. “Knock at the Cabin” is certainly not Shyamalan’s best, but it remains a more interesting film than 80 percent of the blockbusters that come down the pike, and that alone is an achievement.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ is in theaters now.
