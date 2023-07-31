Though at their best the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies certainly made it look easy, adapting theme park rides into hit films is a tricky thing, and the more immersive the ride, the trickier it becomes. Disney’s Haunted Mansion is a thoroughly immersive, delightfully spooky experience from the start, which means that cracking a feature film adaptation that captures the same eerie magic was always going to be difficult. We know this because we’ve been on the ride, but we also know it because Disney already made a “Haunted Mansion” movie 20 years ago, and it’s not all that warmly remembered.
Still, there was reason to be optimistic about this new version, directed by Justin Simien from a script by Katie Dippold. The film brings a cast of stars ranging from Rosario Dawson to Jamie Lee Curtis to Jared Leto, comes steeped in the lore of the original Disney Parks attraction, and of course promises a family-friendly journey into the dark world of the title dwelling.
So, does it all work? It’s a valiant effort, but despite everyone working well within the confines of the material, and a few charming moments, it’s a movie that ultimately falls just a little flat.
The basic premise is simple: Gabbie (Dawson), a single mom looking for a fresh start, moves into the title house, a sprawling, crumbling mansion just outside New Orleans, with her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon), because they got a good deal on this place. Immediately, the problem of the ghosts populating the mansion presents itself, leaving Gabbie to seek help from a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and even the ghostly medium who haunts a crystal ball in the mansion (Curtis). The biggest help, though, comes in the form of Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), a New Orleans tour guide who reluctantly agrees to use his knowledge of camera lenses to try and get proof of the ghosts in the mansion. What he finds when he arrives is a world of hauntings that he never knew existed, and a chance to look back on his own grief and try to reckon with it in a new light.
The core narrative of the piece is quite simple: There are a lot of ghosts, including one particularly nasty one carrying around a hatbox (Leto), and Gabbie wants them out so she can live a nice, peaceful life with her son.
That’s where the experts come in, and they try pretty much every trick in the book to get to the bottom of the mystery, from seances to historical research to some daring attempts to face down the ghosts that actually might cause them physical harm. On that level, at least, the film works in the same way the ride works. It’s a scaffolding designed to flood the screen with fun ghosts, and it’s there that “Haunted Mansion” really succeeds.
Under Simien’s direction, the ghosts are fun, satisfyingly spooky without being all-out terrifying, and often unexpectedly witty. The film starts throwing haunts at the screen in the opening minutes and just never stops, and in that way it really gives you a sense of the thrill-a-minute fun of the original attraction. Dippold’s story, with its meditations on grief and how you move on even when there’s evidence right in front of you that you might not have to, also lands with a solid impact. Then there’s the cast, who all know exactly what kind of movie they’re in, and seem to be having fun making it.
So, what’s the problem? All the ingredients are there for a good time, and there’s certainly nothing downright terrible or offensive in how “Haunted Mansion” brings everything together. Still, in the end, there’s something just a little bland about it all. Sometimes a movie gives it everything it has and still can’t get to the finish line, and “Haunted Mansion” sadly feels like one of those films. It plays like the ride itself with all the lights turned on. All the pieces are in place, but the magic is gone.
‘Haunted Mansion’ is in theaters July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.