There’s a lot to like about “Ghosted” even before the film starts, thanks to the force of talent behind the new Apple original film. It’s directed by Dexter Fletcher, who brought us incredibly entertaining fare like “Rocketman,” and co-written by “Zombieland” and “Deadpool” scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. In front of the camera, it’s led by Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, two very talented actors who also happen to be very good-looking people, and who’ve already proven their chemistry together in films like “Knives Out.” Throw in a little action, some fun scenery, and you’ve got a pleasant couple of hours, right?
Well…sometimes. For all its slick storytelling and the screen presence of its stars, “Ghosted” spends most of its runtime playing like a film that’s trying too hard, working to convince you it’s a great action-comedy rather than just being a great action-comedy. That doesn’t leave it completely pleasure-less, but it does deliver a movie experience that feels like less than the sum of its parts.
Cole (Evans) is a lonely farm boy still recovering from a recent break-up, and dealing with constant complaints from everyone around him that he’s too needy in relationships. In an effort to prove everyone wrong, Cole tries to play his next date cool, but that all goes out the window when he meets Sadie (de Armas), a beautiful and charming art curator who thrives on impulse, adventure, and low levels of attachment. Cole is swept off his feet, but when Sadie disappears on him after their first night together, his old habits start to kick in.
But Sadie’s not a busy art curator who’s ghosted him. She’s actually a CIA agent working in the shadows on ending a potentially deadly threat to humankind, and when Cole gives in to his neediness and tracks her down in London, he finds himself suddenly swept up in a spy game driven by a case of mistaken identity.
Sadie might be The One, but if Cole is ever going to find out, he’ll have to survive a globe-hopping journey of gun battles, car chases, and a date who’s not too happy that he crossed an ocean to mess up her very important job.
There’s a classic feel to this plot, a combination of odd couple humor and fish-out-of-water humor that creates an inherent sense of charm in “Ghosted” as it starts to pick up steam and move its biggest pieces into place. That charm, and even comfort, comes through the screen in part because everyone involved knows what they’re doing. From the director to the supporting cast, this is a film populated by seasoned pros who bring a level of polish to any project, no matter how muddled it might ultimately become, and that means that even at its worst, there’s a level of competence in “Ghosted” that carries the film. It never feels like a complete waste of time, because the right people are in the right places.
That said, “competence” is the only level to which the film ever truly rises. The action sequences, with a couple of exceptions, are rather pedestrian, and at their best they lean more on cameos from famous friends of the filmmakers than any actual physical storytelling. The comedy is both predictable and sometimes frustratingly obvious, including the film’s repeated insistence on underlining “sexual tension” between its two stars, which is a good way to make an audience worry that the tension is not actually there. As for Evans and De Armas themselves, they’re both game for what “Ghosted” is trying to do, but the film around them can’t ever rise to the full measure of their talents. They seem to be there only because they’re famous, not to really show off what they can do when given great material.
Evans and De Armas are still movie stars, and they’re still able to spark some kind of reaction when they share the screen together.
That’s enough to make “Ghosted” watchable, a not-unpleasant way to pass an evening on the couch, but it’s not enough to make it anything more.
‘Ghosted’ arrives April 21 on Apple TV+
