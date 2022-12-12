For much of the last decade, writer/director Sam Mendes has trafficked in spectacle, and he’s proven good at it. With the twin Bond films “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” and his dazzling World War I epic “1917,” Mendes carved out a place for himself on the blockbuster stage to such a degree that it might be easy to forget this is the same filmmaker who once gave us “American Beauty” and “Revolutionary Road.” With his latest film, “Empire of Light,” Mendes hopes to remind us.
Like those films, and some of his other earlier efforts, “Empire of Light” is a haunting human drama set against a backdrop of changing times and changing emotions, a crucible through which people go in one way and come out another. This time around, the backdrop is the tumult of Margaret Thatcher’s austere Britain in the early 1980s and a movie theater at a crossroads, and the people are the theater’s employees. It’s a time and place that gives Mendes plenty of angles through which to work his deeply human magic, and what he and his cast – led by a relentless Olivia Colman – do with those angles makes “Empire of Light” one of 2022’s most compelling dramas.
Hilary (Colman) is the floor manager of the Empire, an old movie palace on England’s south coast with its glory days firmly behind it, even if the pompous general manager (Colin Firth) is still clinging to hopes of expansion and revival. For her part, Hilary’s just clinging to her own sanity, living a life of relative solitude despite the bond shared between her co-workers amid the changing world around them. Her world finally changes in earnest when she meets Stephen (Micheal Ward), the Empire’s new ticket taker, who’s captivated by the details and history of the old movie palace, and perhaps even more captivated by Hilary. Together, they will share a connection that shifts the course of both their lives, provided they survive the turbulence.
What’s most remarkable about this setup, and the story that follows it, is Mendes’ ability to create a deep, abiding intimacy between his characters while at the same time never leaning too far into one genre or another. There’s romance in “Empire of Light,” yes, and tragedy, and coming-of-age, and overcoming immense personal struggles, but the film doesn’t want to tell you it’s just one of these things at any given time. It’s a very tricky juggling act, but Mendes’ script keeps up with it, granting the audience investment in every nook and cranny of the story as it ebbs and flows organically, like the tide of the British seaside.
And that sense of flow is helped along by Mendes’ framing of the whole film alongside legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who made “1917” so mesmerizing to watch. “Empire of Light” is not as flashy as that film, but it is gorgeous, as Deakins and Mendes use the muted, diffused light of a gray coastal town to wring bittersweet beauty from the landscape. It’s quite simply a pleasure to look at all the way through.
Speaking of bittersweet beauty, the film is headlined, and elevated by, another wonderful performance from Olivia Colman.
The entire supporting cast, from Ward and Firth to Toby Jones as the theater’s kindly projectionist, is wonderful, but Colman proves once again that she’s one of our finest actors, delivering the latest in a string of remarkable performances full of vulnerability, passion, and longing.
It’s tremendous work in a career full of standout acting, and while the film would certainly work with another actor in the Hilary role, Colman’s presence makes it soar.
So while “Empire of Light” may have backed away from the spectacle of Mendes’ recent directorial efforts, the film serves as proof that the director has lost none of his raw emotional power. It’s gorgeous filmmaking, and wonderfully intimate storytelling, all served in a melancholy, beautiful package that will sweep you away.
‘Empire of Light’ is in theaters December 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.