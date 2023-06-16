Movie Review: ‘Elemental’ is an uneven Pixar charmer

Pixar Animation Studios built their reputation not just on telling remarkably human stories with inhuman characters, but on surrounding those stories with immersive, fully realized worlds that felt like pre-existing other realms in which the characters could simply cut loose and play. From “Toy Story” to “Monsters Inc.” and beyond, the studio that’s spent much of the 21st century at the top of the animation food chain got where it is today through the kind of attention to detail that allows you to lose yourself in its stories.
“Elemental,” the studio’s latest feature film, looks from the outset like another film in that classic Pixar mold. It’s set in an alternate world, deals with characters that don’t necessarily obey the laws of human anatomy, and features plenty of its own rules and quirks that allow viewers to get happily lost in the details. That, plus a story of mismatched people finding common ground in each other, makes it feel like it has all the ingredients to be another masterpiece from one of animation’s finest.
Sadly, despite a winning formula and some truly gorgeous visual flair, “Elemental” does not reach the same heights of Pixar at its best. But even Pixar’s middle ground is better than many other family films, and that means this film is still a charming piece of fantasy storytelling, even if it may leave some viewers frustrated with its unevenness.
Set in a world populated by beings that embody the four key elements – Earth, Air, Fire, and Water – “Elemental” follows an immigrant family of Fire people as they move to a massive Element city that was never really designed for their kind, and is instead much more suited to the other three elements. Still, parents Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder (Shila Ommi) Lumen manage to settle down in a Fire neighborhood and build a successful small business, which their daughter Ember (Leah Lewis) is all set to inherit one day.
As an adult, Ember throws herself into mastering every aspect of her parents’ store, determined to preserve their legacy and make her ailing father proud. But that plan is thrown into chaos when she meets Wade (Mamoudou Athie), a Water person and local city inspector who discovers some issues with the plumbing around the shop. What starts as a contentious battle over the fate of Ember’s family business soon becomes a friendship, then perhaps something more, as Ember struggles to balance family obligation with what she really wants out of her own life.
Right away, director Peter Sohn and his collaborators work to sweep viewers away on an entrancing series of visuals that dig deep into the inner workings of the Element city, from the massive trains that spill water down across overpasses to a sport that transfixes Water, Air, and Earth people alike. It’s all beautifully realized, and that beauty extends to the character designs. Ember in particular is gorgeously rendered, appearing as living flame with a satisfyingly human face, while the shapeshifting, emotionally fragile Wade takes full advantage of his ability to flow in and out of various situations.
It’s all very well done, and even if nothing else in the film worked, the visuals are still enough to keep you glued to the screen.
Lewis and Athie take over from there, imbuing Ember and Wade with the kind of gentle, empathetic human touch that we’ve come to expect from even middling Pixar efforts.
Their performances, amplified by a wonderful supporting cast, help to carry the film’s central relationship even when the plot threatens to bog things down, and that means you root for them both no matter where the story takes things.
Which brings us to the fundamental misstep in this otherwise charming, winning picture. For all its elegant design details and wonderfully endearing character work, “Elemental” feels like a film that’s ultimately trying to do too much. Ember’s experience as the child of immigrants is valuable, emotionally viable stuff, as is her relationship with Wade, and either one would make a satisfying film on their own. Taken together, alongside an overarching plot regarding the city’s water system and a quest to preserve the family business, they start to feel a bit like overload. It’s not that we as viewers don’t care. It’s that we’re constantly being pulled between three or four different story extremes, and the result is a tangled vision that lacks the streamlined beauty of Pixar at its best.
Still, that doesn’t mean you won’t have a good time. It’s not among the studio’s very best, but “Elemental” is certainly a crowd-pleaser, and proof that Pixar can still deliver even when all the ingredients don’t quite come together.
‘Elemental’ is in theaters June 16
