Movie Review: ‘Dial of Destiny’ a fun farewell for Indiana Jones

There’s a certain charm in the long wait we’ve endured between the latter-day “Indiana Jones” sequels. It might not have been intended, but the nearly 20 years it took to get “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” made, and the 15-year wait for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” speak to the nature of the title character and enrich his relationship with his ongoing adventures in a compelling, surprising way.
As played by Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones is not a wide-eyed, endlessly enthusiastic adventurer. He’s a dogged, grimacing survivor who usually makes it through by the skin of his teeth. In that spirit, it makes sense that he persists despite years of waiting, changes in film technology, and the slowdown that comes with aging. It’s a nice complement to one of blockbuster cinema’s greatest characters.
With “Dial of Destiny,” though, Indy has to weather one more new factor that he’s never grappled with before: A change in creative personnel. For the first time in the history of the series, Steven Spielberg stepped back as director (he remains on board as a producer) on the fifth and final Indy movie, and chose James Mangold as his replacement. Mangold, best-known for superhero movies like “Logan” and historical dramas like “Ford v Ferrari,” seemed like a great choice to handle the franchise’s particular blend of edge-of-your-seat action and historical detail, but of course questions remained. Would the magic still be there in the hands of another filmmaker? Could Ford, by announcing his retirement from the character in advance of the release of “Dial of Destiny,” summon all of his powers to give Indy a fitting farewell? Could “Dial of Destiny” ever hope to live up to the kind of magic Spielberg, “Indiana Jones” creator George Lucas, and Ford delivered in the 1980s, when the franchise was new and bright and unlike anything else in cinemas?
Answers are, understandably, mixed, but whatever else “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” turns out to be, it’s also a fun, engaging, and memorable sendoff for a great character, and a worthy installment in one of cinema’s great blockbuster institutions.
This time around the action picks up in 1969. Dr. Jones is staring down the barrel of retirement from the New York City-based university where he’s teaching, while all around him the country is celebrating a new era. The Apollo 11 astronauts, just back from their mission to the Moon, are in town for a ticker tape parade celebrating their achievements, but Indiana Jones can’t get excited about that. He feels trapped in a world that’s left him behind, a world that has very little to offer an old man who’s devoted his life to the study of the past. He’s not just lost. He’s lethargic.
That starts to change when Indy runs into Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a goddaughter he hasn’t seen in years, who’s taken up his interest in antiquities and used it to pursue her father’s (Toby Jones) lifelong obsession: An ancient Greek navigational device invented by the legendary Archimedes, with fabled powers beyond just reading the course of the stars.
Indy knows a thing or two about this lost dial, not just because he spent time with Helena’s father, but because he had a close encounter with it of his own back in the 1940s, as the Nazi war effort died down and Hitler was clawing for every advantage, including mythical antiquities. So, he allows Helena’s search to pull up him out of semi-retirement, particularly when he realizes that an ex-Nazi named Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who just used his rocket scientist prowess to help NASA get to the Moon, is looking for the same thing.
With the MacGuffin object in place, “Dial of Destiny” rockets off through the expected beats of an Indiana Jones story. We head to exotic locations around the Mediterranean. We witness fights and chases and explorations of ancient sites that haven’t been touched by humans in centuries. We meet old friends like Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and learn what Indy’s been up to the last few years. And of course, we watch Indy fight Nazis one more time, going toe-to-toe not just with Voller but with his American henchmen, led by a particularly ferocious and swagger-laden Boyd Holbrook.
All of this works to some degree or another, but what works best about the whole affair is the collaboration between Ford and Waller-Bridge, the English writer and actress best known for her astonishing series “Fleabag.” Ford is still, after five decades in the spotlight, a genuine movie star, the kind of actor who can command the screen even when he’s doing the bare minimum, and he’s definitely doing much more than that this time around. He treats Indy’s swan song with the sincerity and gravity that’s necessary, showing us a man who seems to have fallen out of time and lost all sense of what he’s meant to do with the years he has left. It’s a moving performance, and it’s counterbalanced by Waller-Bridge as the young adventurer who can’t imagine ever dealing with these particular existential crises. Together they make an odd couple for the ages, and even when the film starts to feel a little off-balance, their pairing cements it as watchable and delightful.
Where “Dial of Destiny” occasionally falls short – an opening flashback that goes on a bit too long, a plot that feels a little circuitous – is the same place every Indy sequel falls short at some point or another, and that’s in trying to live up to its origins. If we use Roger Ebert’s old maxim of judging movies based on what they set out to do and whether or not they achieve it, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is pretty much a perfect movie. It’s thrilling, it’s unpredictable, it’s scary, it’s joyous, it’s everything you want from a film of its kind in a lightning-in-a-bottle way that can never be equaled. “Dial of Destiny,” naturally, falls short on that score, and it has the added setback of not being helmed by Steven Spielberg, the greatest living blockbuster filmmaker.
Spielberg’s craft, on a basic compositional level, is just miles ahead of Mangold’s, who is himself a supremely talented filmmaker who makes wonderful movies. It’s not that Mangold is bad. It’s just that Spielberg is better, and watching Indiana Jones battle Nazis again, you can’t help but be reminded of that fact.
Still, there’s plenty in “Dial of Destiny” to love, from the sense of adventure to the way it grapples with Indy’s own changing concept of time and purpose. It’s a worthy sequel, one that I’m grateful to have after years of waiting, and a thrilling time at the movies.
‘Indiana Jones’ and the Dial of Destiny’ is in theaters June 30.
