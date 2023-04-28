A show like “Citadel” is born out of a certain degree of wishful thinking in the arms race for eyeballs among the various streaming services. Wouldn’t it be great, the idea asks, if we could build a globe-spanning super-spy series that feels big enough to watch in a theater, but plays from the comfort of your couch?
What if we captured some of that James Bond/Mission: Impossible magic and applied it to a streaming series that keeps viewers hanging on week after week? It’s a great idea on paper, but as with so many action-heavy shows like this one, it’s all about how the execution pays off.
Amazon is certainly already prepared to bet big on the series, ordering a second season pre-emptively earlier this year while also paying for a hefty number of reshoots to shape the show into what viewers are about to see.
But, will all those financial votes of confidence make the show better, or simply make the show busier? It is, perhaps, too soon to tell, but the first three episodes of the epic new series made available to press ahead of its launch reveals that “Citadel” is, while not necessarily a masterpiece yet, a promising start for viewers in need of an action-heavy spy show.
The ”Citadel” of the title is a kind of legendary spy agency that, eight years ago, fell apart after repeated attacks from a rival organization known as Manticore. In the years since, one of Citadel’s chief operators, Bernard (Stanley Tucci) has been working to keep the agency’s secrets buried, but all that begins to change when a Manticore operative (Lesley Manville) gets a crucial lead that could break all of the old barriers wide open. Fortunately for Bernard, two of his best agents – Mason (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) – are about to come out of hiding, and they might just be able to save the world…if they can remember anything about their past.
That little detail, the spies’ memories and what they mean to the story, is one of two major plot hooks that hope to ensnare viewers as “Citadel” revs up.
On one side, you’ve got the story of a fallen spy agency trying to rebound after years in the dark, and on the other you’ve got these two people with a shared past who are trying to reconnect and work together in the present, all while Mason has a wife (Ashleigh Cummings) and Nadia seems to be reconnecting with her old self better than he does.
It’s a lot for one show to juggle, and that’s before things kick into high-gear with the action.
The good news, perhaps the best news in all of the show’s first three installments, is that “Citadel” knows how to pace its action. Rather than deliver bloated, streaming-friendly episodes that run to movie lengths like some other shows in the big-budget game, the series focuses on lean, mean 40-minute installments to propel its narrative, ending each episode with a big reveal that sets up the next round of action, and making sure viewers are never bored by what they’re looking at.
The action doesn’t always look top-notch, and a few effects shots feel at least a little rough around the edges, but for a show that hopes to rely on action and twists to keep us hooked, it’s definitely off on the right foot.
It helps, of course, that the cast is also fun to watch, particularly Tucci, who imbues Bernard with wit and charm for days, giving us an anchor point for all of the twisty fun the show hopes to indulge. Madden and Chopra Jonas are, perhaps, less fun than Tucci, but only because he’s the kind of pro who knows how to squeeze every last drop of pleasure out of even the blandest of lines. They’re still giving it their all, though, and you get the sense that the longer the series goes, the more we’ll fall into their particular character rhythms.
What remains to be seen, of course, is whether or not all of the juicy secrets and backstory laid out amid the action in these first three episodes will pay off in a satisfying way. “Citadel” is a show built on making big promises, from the details of the world itself to Amazon’s goal of producing spinoff shows in other languages and other countries to make the story truly feel global and massive.
There’s nothing wrong with big promises, but you have to eventually make good on them…or not. So far, “Citadel” is a show of table-setting, of winding up for the kind of big reveals that will make audiences drop their jaws on the couch. It’s all pretty enough, but you still leave wondering if the meal is ever going to arrive.
‘Citadel’ premieres April 28 on Amazon Prime Video.
