Movie Review: ‘Air’ pulls off sports drama without the sports

Michael Jordan looms so large in American pop culture – as an athlete, as an occasional movie star, as a sheer personality force – that the task of depicting even a small snippet of his life in a fictionalized way feels positively Herculean. How do you encompass the impact of such a figure in just a single feature film? How do you make Jordan’s legend feel appropriately grand while still giving it a personal touch? It’s no wonder it hasn’t been tried that often.
“Air,” the new film from director Ben Affleck, attempts to tackle this grand challenge in its own roundabout way, by examining Jordan’s impact and legacy in the context of one very particular microcosm, and by keeping Jordan himself largely on the sidelines. The story of Jordan’s first major merchandising deal, as told through the eyes of the people who made it happen, it’s a sports drama that keeps all the tension and rhythm of a great game, but leaves the sports to the professionals, delivering compelling filmmaking without ever falling into certain typical biopic traps.
In 1984, sneaker company Nike is not yet the basketball behemoth we all know today. They’re a running shoe company, based in Oregon, with minimal budget and time devoted to other sports. In basketball, Converse and Adidas are the giants, and the most likely to sign deals with incoming top draft picks to the NBA, including a young man from North Carolina named Michael Jordan. But Nike talent scout Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) is no longer content with Nike’s system of using minimal money to sign a couple of middle-of-the-road draft picks each season. This time, he wants to go for a big fish so he can reframe the company’s entire basketball narrative around a single player, and he thinks Jordan is the player to get.
So, Vaccaro works to draft Nike basketball marketer Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) and CEO Phil Knight (Affleck) into his plan, hyping up Jordan as the future of basketball and, therefore, a way for Nike to capture their place in the ever-rising sport. There’s just one problem: Jordan doesn’t want to sign with Nike, and if Vaccaro’s plan is going to work, he’ll have to go directly to the key decision-maker tied to everything the future hall-of-famer does: His mother Deloris (Viola Davis).
“Air” is subtitled “Courting a Legend” on its posters, and indeed the Nike team’s efforts to woo Jordan in a crowded landscape in which other major companies are vying for his attention make up the brunt of the story here. It’s less about Jordan and the decision he makes (we know what he did, and we see the evidence of it in every shoe store to this day) and more about the men vying for a place in the legacy of a young man whose greatness is already ensured. On that front, Affleck directs the film with capable, direct intensity, leaning into the tension of watching a group of guys trying to land the biggest victory of their lives, with plenty of personal and professional stakes mounting with each new decision, each new wrinkle in the mission. In that way, “Air” has all the trappings of a great sports drama, even if it never truly steps foot on a basketball court.
But the other angle, the one Jordan reportedly insisted on if this story was to go forward, is perhaps more fertile, and that’s the relationship of Deloris Jordan to this entire story. Jordan’s decision, you see, was not just about his own financial and professional status at the dawn of his NBA career. It was also about his family, and about the greater family of Black fans who were watching this young man with stars in their eyes, expecting his greatness. Here, Affleck wisely defers to Davis, letting her intense eyes and understated performance tell the story of what this decision means in the larger context of American culture at the time. Her performance is, as always, remarkable, and when placed alongside Damon’s dogged determination and Affleck’s affable anxiety, it’s the key to what turns out to be a great ensemble movie.
But for all the weight of its history, and the gravity of the man at its center, “Air” also functions as a purely entertaining little historical drama, a capsule of a time and place in which a single decision changed the course of certain aspects of American life forever. I
t’s a breezy, bright, very fun time at the movies, and it also happens to have plenty of heart to make it soar.
‘Air’ is in theaters April 5.
