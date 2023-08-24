I didn’t plan to write a review of “Ahsoka,” the latest “Star Wars” original series to hit the Disney+ streaming service. I thought I knew what to expect from the show, I thought Disney+ “Star Wars” stories had likely peaked with the brilliant “Andor” last year, and I just didn’t think there’d be much to say about yet another adventure in an increasingly complex saga.
I was, very happily, wrong.
The first two episodes of the new series, which arrived this week on Disney+, prove that “Ahsoka” has all the expected fun of this particular branch of “Star Wars,” yes, but they also prove something else. They prove that grand ambition in “Star Wars” is not exclusive to the big screen, that characters can happily transition from one storytelling form to another without missing a beat, and that the classic adventure space opera of the original films is translatable to the streaming era. So far, it’s a remarkable show, and one you should watch if you’re a “Star Wars” fan on just about any level.
The ”Ahsoka” of the title is Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi who’s still got the talents, and the lightsabers, even if she doesn’t have the Jedi Order anymore. It’s been a few years since the Empire was defeated, and the Rebel Alliance has become the New Republic, a young government still working to establish its own brand of order in the galaxy. Unfortunately, a new threat to that order has already arisen in the form of a map that could lead to a remnant of Imperial power returning to the fore. Ahsoka, who fought in the Rebellion and knows all too well how dangerous that power could be, wants to get hold of the map before the bad guys (in this case, played by Ray Stevenson and Diana Lee Inosanto) can. To do that, she has to turn to some old friends, including Republic general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and street artist and rebel warrior Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), for help. Unfortunately, old bonds still have to be tested, and if Ahsoka can hope to prevent another galactic war, she’ll first have to repair some things she long ago abandoned.
You might recognize some of these names, because Ahsoka, Hera, and Sabine all have rich histories already embedded in “Star Wars” lore. Ahsoka started out in the “Clone Wars” animated series, then moved into the “Rebels” animated series, where Hera and Sabine were major characters. That’s a lot of baggage to bring into a new story, but “Ahsoka” – shepherded by former “Clone Wars” and “Rebels” supervising director Dave Filoni – manages to navigate it well. At no point do you feel lost as a viewer if you’re not sure exactly what kind of history these people have, but even if you don’t know that history you can sense the connections, the tension, the power their bonds might hold. Dawson, Winstead, and Bordizzo all do a great job of playing to those particular emotional beats, and it makes the show simmer with potential even before the grand-scale events kick in.
And believe me, the grand-scale events do kick in. The more Ahsoka works to stop this new round of villains, the more the “Star Wars” landscape opens up to reveal a threat unlike anything else we’ve seen in the franchise’s live-action world so war. It feels appropriately, addictively grand, like something opening up in ways we weren’t expecting, particularly since shows like “The Mandalorian” have kept things at least somewhat more limited in terms of the big galactic picture. The strength of the characters never goes away, but even as those characters move forward with their emotional inner lives, the life of the show keeps getting bigger, promising to explore this particular period of “Star Wars” history in ways not yet attempted in the Disney era. In the short-term, the well-choreographed lightsaber battles and space action make it fun to watch. In the long-term, the big picture makes it absolutely thrilling.
So, if you’re looking for a “Star Wars” story in the classic sense, focusing on a blend of small-scale action and large-scale adventure, with memorable characters at its core, give “Ahsoka” a try. It has the potential to be something great.
‘Ahsoka’ is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive every Tuesday.
