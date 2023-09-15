There’s something inherently charming about the Hercule Poirot films spearheaded by director and star Kenneth Branagh, even if the films themselves don’t always live up to the level of talent they attract. The star-packed, destination-focused mystery affairs have the ability to conjure up memories of the ensemble movie hits of the 1960s and 1970s, and there’s an undeniable appeal there. Add in the timeless mysteries of Agatha Christie, and you’ve got a formula that’s endearing even when it doesn’t always work that well.
Which brings us to “A Haunting in Venice,” the third Poirot film to feature Branagh as both director and actor portraying Christie’s great detective. Like the previous two films in this series, “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile,” it’s a movie full of stars, atmosphere, and Agatha Christie twists, with an added layer of horror-influenced chill that comes courtesy of its source material, Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party.” That chill, while not over-the-top, adds a certain extra something to these particular proceedings, and while “Venice” might not be a masterpiece of mystery, it does emerge as arguably the most engrossing and entertaining of these three films so far.
It’s 1947, and Hercule Poirot (Branagh) has retired to Venice, where he looks forward to a daily delivery of pastries and ducks all offers to return to detective work, no matter how determined his petitioners might be. He’s finally coaxed out of his self-imposed seclusion when his friend, the mystery novelist Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), invites him to a Halloween party thrown by famed opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). The challenge, Oliver explains, is not to solve a murder, but to try to prove that one of the party’s famous guests, the medium Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), is actually a fraud. Reluctantly, Poirot obliges his friend and heads out to the party.
What starts as a fun Halloween gathering for children soon turns more serious, as Reynolds is on hand to try to contact the spirit of Drake’s late daughter, who died in the house under mysterious circumstances that may or may not have been driven by its haunted history. Of course, the séance Reynolds presides over is not the only spooky and difficult to explain thing going on in this house. Soon, someone ends up dead, and Poirot is thrust back into his role as master detective, locking everyone inside so he can consider the suspects and get to the bottom of what could now be a double murder.
On some level, there’s something comforting about the way the film plays the Christie hits, even when you see them coming. No sooner has Poirot locked everyone into this opulent, crumbling villa than a storm kicks up outside, rendering Venice’s canals impassable and guaranteeing that no help is coming to the party guests until morning. Then you get the door-to-door interviews as Poirot and Oliver interview everyone from a skittish doctor (Jamie Dornan) to a jilted suitor (Kyle Allen) to a pair of siblings who may or may not be grifters (Ali Khan and Emma Laird). Within that sense of formula, of rhythm, Branagh layers in loads of atmosphere with the house itself, and slowly peppers in the idea that perhaps all those stories of hauntings are right. As the film goes on, Poirot himself becomes less sure of his senses, of his conviction in reason and science and methodology. There’s a tension between what is and what should be, and that gives the film an added layer of depth even when it’s playing by the classic mystery rules.
The cast, of course, is having a ball within this environment, particularly Fey, who steals the show with a performance that references the delivery style and upbeat movements of the movie stars of the 1940s. Branagh is of course, back in form as Poirot, but even he can look a little restrained compared to Fey. Throw in newly-minted Oscar winner Yeoh, a wonderfully cagey performance from Dornan, and more, and the ensemble is firing on all cylinders.
Where the film slips up, if it slips up at all, is in its ability to juggle all of these famous faces, concepts, and mysteries at the same time. “A Haunting in Venice” never fails to cast a certain spooky spell, but it does sometimes fail at walking the line between all these different tonal, narrative, and atmospheric ideas. It’s enough to make it at times feel a bit sloppy, as though all these concepts were hurled out but never reined back in. It’s not enough to dampen enjoyment, but it is enough to remind you that what you’re watching could be a little bit better.
Still, that’s not a reason to duck this film. With a Halloween atmosphere perfect for this time of year, a wonderful cast, and a satisfying mystery, “A Haunting in Venice” is a fun ride at the cinema this fall, and made me hope Branagh keeps going with these mysteries.
‘A Haunting in Venice’ is in theaters Sept. 15.
